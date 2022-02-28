ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18u8f5_0eRdzUGg00

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335.

Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.

Allison said her grandmother kept the bank book from the deposit and it was passed down to her when her grandmother died at the age of 80 in 1969.

Allison, who now lives in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh, said she recently rediscovered the bank book, and two others, while cleaning her house.

She took the book to the bank and discovered her account was still active. She said the $3.35 she had invested in the bank more than six decades earlier was now $335.

"I was really pleased and thanked my grandmother, under my breath, when they told me I had £250 [U.S. $335]," Allison told the BBC. "They said it had continued to gain interest all that time."

Allison said she is now planning to find out if the other two bank books bring any further unexpected windfall.

"I'm now going to see how much has accrued in the other two now, it's very exciting," she said.

Comments / 246

Opinion Lin
3d ago

Here the money would have disappeared with the bank fee of five dollars a month being charged for no activity or low balance.. its the banks way of legally stealing money til the account is empty.

Reply(17)
119
Lisa D
3d ago

That is atrocious that in 60 years the balance grew by only $300. This is why a lot of people don't want a bank account,the interest is terrible. At least the bank didn't close the account,she had only a little bit in there.

Reply(22)
90
Bobby Robinson
3d ago

I left 4.00 in the credit Union and forgot about it for 3 years and it was gone. a savings account.

Reply(17)
36
Related
BBC

My forgotten bank account paid out 60 years later

When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Scottish National Investment Bank chief Eilidh Mactaggart quits

The chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) has abruptly left her post. The bank said Eilidh Mactaggart had resigned from her role with immediate effect, but gave no further details. SNIB's chief financial officer Sarah Roughead will act as chief executive while the board looks for a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sarah Panitzke: Britain’s most wanted woman arrested in Spain after decade on the run

The only woman ever to be put on Britain’s most wanted list has been arrested in Spain after almost a decade on the run.Sarah Panitzke, 47, a money launderer involved in a £1bn tax fraud, was caught while walking her dogs in rural Catalonia on Sunday morning.On Tuesday, she appeared in court and was being held in a Spanish jail as the UK began extradition proceedings.The Yorkshire-born criminal was put on the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) list of most wanted fugitives after she absconded in May 2013 while on trial for her leading role in a fraud gang.Panitzke was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Scotland#Edinburgh#Trustee Savings Bank#Scottish#Tsb
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Queen Elizabeth Stopped Snoop Dogg From Being Permanently Exiled From the United Kingdom

Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg recently revealed that a famous monarch saved him from possible permanent exile from the United Kingdom years ago. During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop told him that during the ’90s, when he was battling a murder charge, the press corps in the United Kingdom didn’t want him in the country performing and tried to cancel him before it was a thing. Some people didn’t want to allow him in the country and wanted him exiled.
WORLD
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vice

Prisoners Are Getting High on Underwear Soaked in Drugs

Pants and socks laced with potent drugs are being smuggled into UK prisons so inmates can get high. Prison authorities are increasingly finding a variety of clothes soaked with highly toxic synthetic cannabinoids, better known as “Spice”, and etizolam, a strong benzo. Prisoners either put the clothes in water to extract the substances they’ve been soaked in, turn it into psychoactive tea by boiling strands, or smoke or vape the ripped-up, drug-drenched material.
U.K.
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
BBC

Danny France: Transgender teen who died fell into service 'black hole'

A transgender teenager who took his own life two weeks into the first lockdown fell into a "black hole" of mental health services, his father said. Danny France was being transferred from Suffolk children and adolescent mental health services to Cambridgeshire adult services when he died in April 2020. His...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

German billionaire buys Highland estate with NO ROADS for £1.2million in bid to turn one of Britain’s ‘last great wildernesses’ into a luxury tourist destination

A German billionaire has bought one of Britain's 'last great wildernesses' hoping to rewild it and turn it into a tourist destination. Tycoon Christoph Henkel, 64, has purchased 13,000 acre Kilchoan estate on the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, adding to his global portfolio of secluded resorts. Mr Henkel,...
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
300K+
Followers
51K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy