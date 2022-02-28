ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refreshing Corn Salsa Recipe: This Delicious Corn & Tomato Salsa Recipe Is a Healthy 10-Minute Appetizer

 4 days ago
I received this easy corn salsa recipe from a friend at an Easter gathering seven years ago, and it’s still one of my favorites because it’s so light and refreshing! It only takes 10 minutes to make, and everyone raves about it. You can...

30Seconds

Easy Red Potatoes Recipe: This Delicious Garlic Red Potato Recipe Is Simple & Savory

Don’t you just love those adorable little red potatoes that come in a handy bag? They’re a simple way to make a tasty vegetable side dish that the whole family will love. I make this easy red potatoes recipe for special occasions, or anytime we’re craving roasted potatoes (it also makes the house smell amazing). This is a perfect side dish for chicken, beef or even fish.
30Seconds

Creamy Beef Taco Soup Recipe: Don't Lose This 30-Minute Ground Beef Taco Soup Recipe

Mmm. Mmmm. That's the sound I was making while eating this creamy beef taco soup recipe. After one bite, it was already in my recipe rotation. Delicious, even before adding the toppings (I used chopped red onion, cilantro, fresh jalapenos and avocado). After adding the toppings, it was even more delicious-er. (Yes, that's officially a word now.) Try this easy soup recipe on your family tonight.
INFORUM

Turn day-old bread into crispy, cheesy, delicious croutons

FARGO — Homemade croutons are one of life’s simple pleasures and an excellent way to use up stale bread and buns. These Tangy Cheddar Croutons are perfect for garnishing soups and salads, or even just to enjoy by the handful. They are easy to make and so delicious...
FARGO, ND
Mashed

10 Delicious Recipes To Celebrate National Banana Bread Day

The number of Americans baking banana bread exploded after pandemic lockdowns sparked a surge in home cooking and, in particular, inspired online recipe searches for the humble loaf, according to CNN. It's understandable considering that banana bread sits at the perfect intersection of an indulgent comfort food and easy-to-make recipe that bakers of any experience level can successfully create. Because it's a quick bread, it needs no kneading or yeast, relying instead on baking soda and baking powder to rise. Even better, banana bread is sweet, moist, and can be enjoyed for breakfast, a snack, or dessert. And it's one of those home-baked goods that can make you feel all warm and snuggly inside no matter the season.
ABC 4

Get the recipe for the most Original Salsa – OG Salsa!

(Good Things Utah) George Bush, Owner of Sauced up Salsa joined Surae to talk about Salsa and why he has the best and most original Salsa. He’s also given us the recipe and directions for his OG Salsa!. Ingredients:. Tomatoes. Red onions. Jalapenos. Serrano peppers. Garlic. Olive oil. Cilantro.
WSAZ

Heart healthy recipes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’re always looking for ways to be healthier, especially when it comes to eating. Nutrition expert Samantha Cassetty shares how you can jump-start heart-healthy eating by including walnuts in your diet.
Fox17

Celebrate American Heart Month with delicious recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US - killing one out of four people every year. The good news is, many of the risk factors are tied to lifestyle choices, including diet. Grace Derocha is a registered dietician and national spokesperson...
Food52

Pasta With 10-Minute Tomato Sauce

For the fastest, most richly flavored tomato sauce, turn to three different types of tomatoes. Tomato paste brings deep, concentrated tomato flavor, sun-dried tomatoes bring sweet umami, and canned cherry tomatoes bring a ripe juiciness and pleasing texture from their soft, thin skins. Caramelizing each type in butter intensifies their flavor even more. No onion or garlic is needed here: This sauce is all about pure, vibrant tomato flavor. You can use this sauce in various ways, but my favorite? Pasta and Parmesan. The thick, glossy sauce clings beautifully to any type of pasta, but a tube shape, like rigatoni, is especially nice. It's a ridiculously easy, deeply satisfying dinner that can be made anytime of year, with one of the best effort to reward ratios I've found.
DFW Community News

Easy Chicken and Rice Recipe Made in Instant Pot!

I am always on the hunt for the best Instant Pot comfort dish recipes–like Instant Pot Chicken and Rice! Made from pantry staples, this easy dinner idea is a total winner for busy weeknights!. Can You Cook Rice And Chicken Together In An Instant Pot?. I have actually been...
LATACO

Pizza Taco Tuesday: Make This Al Pastor Pizza Smothered in Avocado Salsa (Recipe)

Tomatillos, chiles, and avocado, que mas quieres? (What else do you need?) Herdez’s new Avocado Hot Sauce has turned L.A. TACO into believers. It’s truly the Swiss Army Knife of condiments, able to provide heat, flavor, tang, and a creamy texture to everything from your al pastor pizza to your best quesadilla creations at home. An unlimited source of avocado-based pleasure that never runs out and won’t go funky five minutes after it’s been sitting out. We’re tired of avocados breaking our hearts.
