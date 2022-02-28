ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Bill Making Abortions Illegal Passed Second Reading, No Exemption For Rape Or Incest

cowboystatedaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would ban abortions in Wyoming if the landmark abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade is overturned moved closer to final House approval Monday without an amendment proposing exemptions for victims of rape or incest. House Bill 92,...

cowboystatedaily.com

