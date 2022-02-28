ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

UCLA Report Uncovers Pandemic Challenges Faced by Black Workers In SoCal

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Black workers in Southern California have struggled to recover from the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many who were displaced from their jobs still not returning to work, according to a report released Monday by the UCLA Labor Center. The study by the UCLA Center for the...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Report details opportunities, challenges for Black entrepreneurs

There are more than 3 million Black-owned businesses that contribute over $200 billion to the American economy annually, according to a report on the state of Black entrepreneurship from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Joint Economic Committee. The new report, titled “Building an Economy that Embraces and Empowers Black...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Black Women#Racism#The Ucla Labor Center#Disproportionate
nonprofitquarterly.org

Challenges Leaders of Color Face

We did a set of interviews with organizations here in New York, where we talk to the outgoing White leader, the incoming leader of color, and someone who was on the board. And, what Dax is describing absolutely was true of that small sample, but I think it was still an interesting report, that a lot of boards were trying to have solve for DEI challenges that had been leveled against the White predecessor by replacing that person with a person of color. And so then what happens is that person of color comes in and still has to lead the organization, grow the organization, and we know that funders are not always as supportive of people of color as they claim they’re going to be. So they’re going to do that and also have to do all the cleanup from the DEI mess of their predecessor. Oftentimes people complain about the executive director job not being sustainable anyway, but I think these are the sorts of situations that make it particularly burdensome, unsustainable, et cetera for executive leaders of color.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
UCLA
Washington Post

Social workers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, America has noted and honored the sacrifices made by first responders and medical professionals on the front lines. We’ve all seen searing nightly news footage of PPE-clad EMTs answering emergency calls, of doctors and nurses struggling to provide humane care in understaffed emergency departments and intensive care units.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motherly

To the Black birth workers

For centuries Black midwives have played a critical role in improving the health outcomes of Black mothers, babies, and families. This Black History Month and beyond, we want to honor and celebrate the Black birth workers of the past and present. Your impact and legacy does not go unnoticed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Montana Talks

The Top Ten Places in Montana Where Almost Nobody Lives Anymore

If you've traveled for any length of time in Montana, there's likely a point you've come across that made you go, "People really live here? There's nothing here!" Well, according to the 2020 Census, there are people living in communities all across Montana where you may not think there are people at all. Let's take a look at the ten smallest communities in the state. Information about these cities can be found by searching them on MTPlaceNames.org.
MONTANA STATE
Beach Radio

Well, This is Gross, Please Keep Your Mask on New Jersey

I don’t know if I’m ready for New Jersey to unmask. Hear me out, it's not for the reason you are thinking. Obviously the whole "mask thing" is relatively new for the everyday person. Two years. That’s it. Somehow, it became highly politicized to even talk about a mask. Still funny if you think about it.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy