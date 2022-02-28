ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

McDonalds to hire across Carolinas in special week-long event

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zSrM_0eRdyt2600

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – McDonalds is looking to hire 5,000 people across the Carolinas in a special week-long hiring event.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The event will take place Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, Mar. 4 at participating restaurants who are holding on-the-spot interviews between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Positions vary by restaurant, with crew and management positions available. Benefits include flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals and competitive wages.

Crew members who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days are eligible for up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

The following locations are participating in the hiring event:

  • Anderson, S.C.
  • Asheville, N.C.
  • Charleston, S.C.
  • Charlotte, N.C.
  • Columbia, S.C.
  • Florence, S.C.
  • Greenville, S.C.
  • Myrtle Beach, S.C.
  • Spartanburg, S.C.

Anyone interested in working for McDonalds can apply here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Farm Toy Show in Winston-Salem helps family celebrate their past

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Fishel family knows all about tractors. “When you are a little boy, a tractor is so big. You’ve never seen something like it,” said Wesley Fishel, who is the fourth generation to carry on the family’s love of tractors. “Here you kind of see the evolution of tractors in farming.” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Proposed resolution would name Guilford Animal Services’ surgical suite after ‘our friend’ Susie

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A resolution is hitting the Guilford County Commissioners desk to honor a heroic Triad pooch. Guilford County Animal Services tells FOX8 that the commissioners will be hearing a resolution tonight to name their surgical suite after Susie, the Greensboro dog who changed North Carolina animal cruelty laws. Susie was diagnosed with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Restaurants
Spartanburg, SC
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Read the full resolution ‘honoring our friend Susie’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Read the full text of the commission proposed to honor Susie, who inspired thousands due to her story of survival. A RESOLUTION HONORING OUR FRIEND SUSIE WHEREAS, Susie is a pit bull-shepherd mix dog that was found at only 8 weeks old, beaten and severely burned, tethered and left for dead […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Career fire’: Winston-Salem fire chief recounts what happened during fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo calls the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire his “career fire.” Just about everyone can point to that one event: the most stressful, challenging, sleep-preventing, on-the-job happening unlike any other. For me, it was the interview I did with the husband of Sandy Bradshaw about a week after […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Food Drink#Fox8 Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem students work with first A.I. woman of color

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — What we’re accustomed to seeing mainly in science fiction blockbusters may be closer to becoming a way of life. Humans and robots interacting is not as far-fetched as some students at Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem once thought. The students became more engaged with A.I. technology after meeting C.L.Ai.R.A, the first […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in Winston-Salem in field near Stratford Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after human remains were found on Thursday afternoon. Winston-Salem Police got a call around 3:45 p.m. reporting bones found in a field.  Police believe they are human remains. They have not identified the remains at this time. Multiple officers are investigating in a field roped off with […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Masks will be optional in Lexington City Schools next week

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington City Schools Board of Education voted during a meeting on Tuesday to make masks optional starting next week. The vote was 3-7, and masks will be optional starting Monday, March 7. Lexington will continue the policy of COVID-19 testing for students involved in extracurricular activities or any others […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

People in Triad raising awareness for rare diseases, treatment

(WGHP) — Being exceptional can be nice unless it’s a disease. Feb. 28 was National Rare Diseases Day in the US, and as our population grows, so does the number of people with diseases that are rare. “Everybody has something. This is ours,” Annie Kendrick said. “My husband has allergies, and we have EB.” “I knew there […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies search for suspect in machete attack in South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are searching for a man they said attacked a person with a machete early Thursday morning in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 43-year-old Stephen Tilley is suspected of attacking a person he knew around 1 a.m. before running away. Authorities are […]
FORT MILL, SC
FOX8 News

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
RELIGION
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy