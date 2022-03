Elden Ring is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022, and the wait is nearly at an end. Fans have known for a while that the game will be dropping on February 25th, but FromSoftware has now provided global release times for Elden Ring's PC and console versions. The developer released a handy map on the game's official Twitter account, which makes it easy to tell exactly when the game will be available in different locations, barring any unforeseen problems at launch. It certainly says a lot about the level of hype surrounding the game!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO