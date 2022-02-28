ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ned Eisenberg dead at 65: Mare of Easttown and Law & Order: SVU actor loses private two-year battle with cancer

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C04Fq_0eRdyYgx00

NED Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, revealed that he died over the weekend following a private two-year battle with cancer.

The actor, who had been diagnosed with cancer according to TMZ, was known for appearing on Law & Order: SVU and, more recently, Mare of Easttown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FXAQ_0eRdyYgx00
Ned Eisenberg died after a private battle with cancer Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymPII_0eRdyYgx00
Ned appeared on several notable shows including HBO's hit series Mare of Easttown Credit: Will Hart/NBC

Patricia told the outlet her husband died over the weekend.

In a statement, she revealed: "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins – cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.

"Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Amid his private health struggles, Ned starred on the hit HBO limited series, Mare of Easttown.

He played Detective Hauser in the show, starring alongside Kate Winslet.

On Law & Order, he was known as defense attorney Roger Kressler.

Ned played a character called Ariel in a single episode of The Sopranos, another popular HBO series.

While Ned is largely known for those roles, he enjoyed a long career that played out on both the big and small screen.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Ned starred in a number of major films during his career.

He acted alongside Bruce Willis in Last Man Standing, starred in Limitless, Million Dollar Baby, The Burning, Flags of Our Fathers, and A Civil Action.

Ned studied acting in school, first working on his craft in high school.

He was born and raised in New York City and got his first film credit in 1980.

Ned also toured with the Broadway show Bright Beach Memories.

Eventually, in 1987, he co-founded a group called the Naked Angels Theatre Company.

He leaves behind a wife and a son named Lino.

Ned was just 65 at the time of his passing.

NED'S DIAGNOSIS

The star died after being diagnosed with two types of cancers.

According to his wife's statement, he had cholangiocarcinoa and ocular melinoma.

Cholangiocarcinoa is a group of cancers that start in the bile ducts.

Those ducts connect the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine.

Ocular melanoma, meanwhile, is melanoma in or around the eye.

It's a type of cancer that develops in the cells that produce pigment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkFEG_0eRdyYgx00
The actor had been battling cancer Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014XCw_0eRdyYgx00
Ned's wife confirmed his passing Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWdAD_0eRdyYgx00
He enjoyed an illustrious career on the big and small screen prior to his death Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?

TRAGEDY struck the entertainment world when news broke of Ned Eisenberg's death. Ned's wife Patricia released a statement regarding the details surrounding the Law & Order star's unfortunate passing. What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?. On February 28, 2022, it was revealed to the media that actor Ned...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

We love Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and can't wait for the show to make it's return to screens later this month. The police drama, which has been on screens since 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Eisenberg
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Bruce Willis
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallbladder Cancer#Actor#Svu#Tmz#Hbo#Bright Beach Memories#Ned S#Cholangiocarcinoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
Indy100

'Octomom' Mandy Allwood who tragically lost 8 babies dies from cancer aged 56

A mother who tragically lost eight babies has died of cancer aged 56.‘Octomom’ Mandy Allwood made headlines around the world 26 years ago when she fell pregnant with eight children aged 31 in 1996.Tragically at 24 weeks, Mandy gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days and three nights - but each of the babies died in a matter of hours.Mandy, who lived in Stratford-upon-Avon, went on to have three children but neighbours and friends said she "never recovered" from the trauma of losing her babies.In 2007 she was arrested for drink driving and lost custody of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
337K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy