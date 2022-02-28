ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?

By Kevin Quinitchett
 3 days ago

TRAGEDY struck the entertainment world when news broke of Ned Eisenberg's death.

Ned's wife Patricia released a statement regarding the details surrounding the Law & Order star's unfortunate passing.

Ned Eisenberg passed away from cancer the weekend before February 28, 2022 Credit: Getty

On February 28, 2022, it was revealed to the media that actor Ned Eisenberg died over the previous weekend from cancer at the age of 65.

The actor's wife, Patricia, gave details about his tragic death to TMZ.

Patricia told the outlet: "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma."

"Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Ned is survived by his and Patricia's son, Lino.

Who was Ned Eisenberg?

The late Ned Eisenberg was a widely recognized actor with numerous film and television credits to his name.

On TV, he starred in Miami Vice, Law & Order: SVU, Mare of Easttown, Blue Bloods, and 30 Rock.

Across motion pictures, Ned appeared in Primary Colors, Meadowland, Limitless, and Experimenter: The Stanley Milgram Story.

The late actor also took on roles in Broadway productions such as Brighton Beach Memoirs.

What was Ned Eisenberg's diagnosis?

According to Patricia's statement, Ned had cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a group of cancers that start in the bile ducts.

Those ducts connect the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine.

Ocular melanoma, meanwhile, is melanoma in or around the eye.

It's a type of cancer that develops in the cells that produce pigment.

