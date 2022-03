The Targaryens are on their way back to television courtesy of the upcoming House of the Dragon spinoff of HBO's smash hit Game of Thrones, and the prequel action will be ready for fans by the end of 2022. That said, there haven't been too many official updates about how far along the show is in the production process... until now, as A Song of Ice and Fire and Fire & Blood author George R.R. Martin has decided to celebrate "Targaryen Thursday" with some exciting news: the first season has finished shooting.

