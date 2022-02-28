MPD: Two arrested in sexual abuse case

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested two people on Monday after they say one of them had sex with a juvenile under the age of 12 multiple times.

According to MPD, Joshua Looney, 31, was arrested after they say he had sex with the juvenile at least five times. MPD also arrested Brittany Duvall, 28, after they say she knew about it and did nothing to stop it.





