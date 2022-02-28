ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

MPD: Two arrested in sexual abuse case

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested two people on Monday after they say one of them had sex with a juvenile under the age of 12 multiple times.

According to MPD, Joshua Looney, 31, was arrested after they say he had sex with the juvenile at least five times. MPD also arrested Brittany Duvall, 28, after they say she knew about it and did nothing to stop it.

WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Man shot, needed a tourniquet to lessen bleeding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 1 at about 10:40 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) said that they got reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue. OPD says that officers were already in the area due to more frequent patrols, and so they were able to quickly find and speak […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 teens charged as adults in slaying of retired Gary firefighter

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have made their first court appearances after being charged in the slaying of a retired Gary firefighter who was a member of the high school basketball team that won the 1968 state title. The boys, ages 15 and 16, are charged as adults in last June’s killing […]
GARY, IN
