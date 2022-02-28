ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Cathedral Prep Football Head Coach Mike Mischler Announces Retirement

By Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

After a historic career as a head football coach, Mike Mischler from Cathedral Prep has announced his retirement.

Mischler coached the Cathedral Prep Ramblers for 20 years, accomplishing a lot both on and off the field.

Mischler was a 1987 graduate of Cathedral Prep and took over as head coach of the varsity program in 1998.

In 1999, Mischler took the Ramblers to the first of eight trips to Hershey, PA for the state championship game. It was in 2000 that Mischler won his first state title with a win over Central Bucks West.

For a short time between 2005-2008, Mischler left Cathedral Prep. He returned in 2009 to win four more state championships in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Mischler was named Pennsylvania Coach of the Year five times. On multiple occasions, his Ramblers were nationally ranked by various organizations.

Currently, Mischler holds the mark for most victories in Cathedral Prep history with 214 wins, which is 83 more wins than Hall of Famer Mina George.

Under Mischler’s leadership, his record with the Ramblers stands at 214 wins and 50 losses. He has also guided the Ramblers to 16 District 10 championships, 16 metro/region crowns, and 11 appearances in the state’s final four.

In his final season with the Ramblers, Mischler led the team to a record of 11-2 and led the team to the state quarterfinals.

Off the field, the coach was known for his leading example to students and players. His culture and team building was the foundation of his success.

Mischler worked hard to help players get into college football programs for those that wanted to continue their football careers as he spent countless hours promoting his players for opportunities at the next level.

“Today I have officially retired as the head football coach at Cathedral Prep. It is important to note that this was 100% my decision. The school and my family have been nothing but supportive as I have struggled with making the most difficult decision of my life. I have thought and prayed about this for many months and even years. There is not time to list the many factors that went into making this decision, but I can best sum it up by simply saying it is just time to do so. Nothing I put into this brief statement can encapsulate the many blessings I have received in my role as head coach at Prep. It was a life-long dream to have the opportunity to coach here. I can honestly say it has been the honor of my professional life to serve in this capacity,” said Mike Mischler, Head Coach of Cathedral Prep Football Team.

“There are no words to properly illustrate the impact that Mike Mischler has made on the young men of Cathedral Prep. The wins have been great. The state championships noteworthy. But the lasting impact of what Mike has accomplished here resides in moving people to heights they felt were impossible to achieve. His ability to uniquely care for the person, not the player, is unmatched. It is a legacy far greater than any of the many titles he has won,” said Bill Flanagan, Prep VP of Athletics.

In 2015, Mischler was inducted into the Erie Metro Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He is soon to be honored in the Cathedral Prep Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I want to thank the Prep administration, my coaches and staff members, parents, boosters and fans as well as the Erie community for their support of our program. Of course, above all else I would like to thank the hundreds of young men that I have had the blessing and privilege to coach during my 20 years as head coach. My heart is full of fond memories. I coached everyday with love for you and a football program I will forevermore hold dear to my heart. I hope you will always strive to be great Men of Prep,” said Mischler.

