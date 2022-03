Throughout March, there are a number of empowering female-centric virtual experiences you can immerse yourself in from the comfort of your own home to capture and celebrate the spirit of Women's History Month. Whether that means participating in a virtual poetry night from your living room, beating your bestie at trivia about some of the world’s most influential female icons, or watching an eye-opening broadcast (from the couch) on forgotten women in history, there are so many ways to celebrate. These 12 virtual Women's History Month events honor past and present female activists and will inspire you to make your own rules when it comes to how you want to live your life.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO