Volunteer Still Needed for CopperDog 150 Race This Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The call went out today for volunteers to help place miniature American flags at every grave on the grounds of Riverside National Cemetery for Memorial Day.At least 200 volunteers will be needed to walk and place the flags Saturday, May 28, ahead of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, for the "Flag for Every Hero'' tradition at the 900-acre national cemetery, which is the fourth- largest of its kind in the nation.The flag placements are conducted not only on Memorial Day weekend, but also on Veterans Day. Both were nixed in 2020 due to the pandemic but are set to resume this year."Memorial Day is rapidly approaching, and hopefully we'll be able to return to our normal operations,'' said Brennan Leininger with the nonprofit Honoring Our Fallen, which helps.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO