Josh Gad Says Disney “Should Have Gone Further” With Gay Character

By Krysten Swensen
disneydining.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Disney’s remake of the classic film Beauty and the Beast came out in 2017, it had what many believe was Disney’s first gay character. LeFou — played by Josh Gad — is the infamous side-kick of Gaston, but more depth was given to his character in the remake. LeFou appears...

www.disneydining.com

Josh Gad Shares Regret Over Gay LeFou in ‘Beauty and the Beast’: ‘We Didn’t Go Far Enough’

Gad starred in the film as LeFou, the long-suffering sidekick to Gaston (played by Luke Evans in the film). The movie’s director, Bill Condon, announced in USA Today ahead of the film’s release that his “Beauty and the Beast” would introduce Disney’s first openly gay character. Condon said Gad’s LeFou had “an exclusively gay moment” in the movie, but all that turned out to be was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of LeFou dancing with a man.
MOVIES
Josh Gad Says LeFou’s Exclusively Gay Moment ‘Didn’t Go Far Enough’

Remember the so-called “exclusively gay moment” in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast that ended up being more of an elusively gay moment? So does Josh Gad, and he seems to feel bad about it. “We didn’t go far enough to warrant accolades,” Gad, who played LeFou in the 2017 film, told The Independent. “We didn’t go far enough to say, ‘Look how brave we are.’ My regret in what happened is that it became ‘Disney’s first explicitly gay moment,’ and it was never intended to be that.” The brief scene that director Bill Condon described as “exclusively gay” lasts for maybe two seconds and comes at the end of the movie. During a group celebration in which many people are dancing, LeFou dances with a man. “I don’t think we did justice to what a real gay character in a Disney film should be,” Gad said. “That was not LeFou. If we’re going to pat ourselves on the back, then damn it, we should have gone further with that. Everybody deserves an opportunity to see themselves on screen, and I don’t think we’ve done enough — and I certainly haven’t done enough to do that.” Perhaps that’s why he was so upset the Beauty and the Beast Disney+ prequel series got scrapped.
NBC News

In broadcast TV first, lesbians outnumber gay male characters

For the first time, lesbians outnumber gay men among broadcast television’s LGBTQ characters, according to a report released Thursday from the queer media advocacy group GLAAD. In its annual “Where We Are on TV” report, GLAAD, which started analyzing LGBTQ representation on TV in 1996, found that queer women...
SOCIETY
WDW News Today

Disney Donates to Sponsors of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Despite Marketing for ‘Inclusion’

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney has donated money to every sponsor of the new “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This bill, called the Parental Rights in Education bill, but most famously known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed by the Florida’s House of Representatives on Thursday. It will prohibit “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in the state’s primary schools.
FLORIDA STATE
