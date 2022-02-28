Devoción Coffee Brings Flavors Of Guavio Region To United States In Partnership With Colombian Coffee Entrepreneur Martha Obando
For International Women’s Day on March 8, Devoción Coffee will release a limited-edition coffee, La Mandarina, working together with Colombian coffee producer and entrepreneur Martha Obando. This release is part of their ongoing ‘Women in Coffee’ series which spotlights independent female farmers around Colombia to highlight extraordinary coffees produced by women...www.forbes.com
