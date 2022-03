The Green Bay Packers have questions at outside linebacker. Za’Darius Smith has an enormous cap number in 2022, his final season under contract. Preston Smith has an enormous cap number in 2022, his final season under contract. And Rashan Gary, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, is entering his final season under contract, though the team could keep him for at least one more year by triggering the fifth-year option.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO