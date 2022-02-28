High expectations greet Pitt on 1st day of spring practice

The football sailed on a high arc toward the far corner of the end zone. It didn’t look like the intended receiver had a chance.

But Jared Wayne was there, making the catch over his shoulder. If this had been a game at Heinz Field, ESPN’s SportsCenter would have showcased it as one of the top plays of the day.

But millions won’t get a chance to see it because Pitt coaches have no intention of releasing the video for public consumption. Wayne, a senior wide receiver, made the catch Monday against air (no defender) while wearing shorts and no pads in Pitt’s indoor practice facility.

Yet, it was a good way to open the door toward the 2022 season on the first day of spring drills.

Over the spring, summer and fall, the passing game will be one of the team’s most scrutinized positions, with two key people gone: quarterback Kenny Pickett and his mentor, former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. In their place are old/new coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., reprising his role as a Pitt quarterback whisperer from more than a decade ago, and two rising seniors competing for Pickett’s job, Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti.

Before the pads come on, evaluations are only preliminary, but coach Pat Narduzzi said, “The ball comes out of (Slovis’) hand really good, same thing with Nick. We’ll watch the tape and make those evaluations. I’m happy with where he is.”

He said Cignetti and first-year wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood have been working overtime to get ready for the season.

“They’re getting a lot of work done,” he said. “Maybe they’re sleeping in the room next to (tight ends coach Tim) Salem. He’s always here, anyway. At least he says he is.”

Pitt is less than three months removed from winning the ACC championship for the first time, making this spring presumably different.

Returning and additional personnel make it seem possible — on paper, at least — for Pitt’s offense to continue gaining yards and scoring touchdowns. Back are the top seven offensive linemen and the three leading running backs, plus Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, Wayne and freshman All-American tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who put on 5 pounds since December and now stands 6-foot-5, 260.

Still, it’s a difficult act to follow. Pitt was tied for second in the nation with Ohio State in touchdowns (76) and eighth in yards per game (486.6). But that’s history. Narduzzi would prefer not to focus on it.

“What happened last year? I don’t even remember,” he said, only half in jest.

The coach was quick to remind reporters — something he probably did multiple times with his team — that this is a new year. He doesn’t want anyone — all 100 players on the spring roster, including 10 on scholarship who weren’t on the team in 2021 — thinking a championship carries with it privileges.

“What we did last year doesn’t really matter,” he said. “It’s not going to help us win a football game this year.”

Said rising senior SirVocea Dennis: “New season. Blank page.”

“Every year your goal is to win a championship,” Bartholomew said. “I don’t think it’s anything special coming off of it.”

Senior offensive left tackle Carter Warren said there is unfinished business on the team’s agenda.

“Honestly, the goal for us is national championship,” he said.

The only position switch of note is junior Buddy Mack III moving from safety to outside (star) linebacker, which is almost like having a third safety on the field.

“He’s a quick-twitch guy who I think will grow into that position,” Narduzzi said. “He’s really smart and understands the defense. He has to be tough enough to be a linebacker, and he has to be athletic enough to play in space.”

As per his custom, Narduzzi had little to say about injured players, but he said Patti is recovered from surgery Dec. 31 to repair his broken collarbone.

Plus, senior guard Jake Kradel, who missed the final four games with a leg injury, is practicing under watchful eyes.

“He’s ready to go. We’ll be slow with him,” Narduzzi said.

The other matter of interest is talks aimed toward extending Narduzzi’s contract beyond its expiration in 2024. Athletic director Heather Lyke twice has said they are close to finalizing the deal.

When questioned, Narduzzi agreed.

“I think we’re close. Spring ball No. 1, that’s the only thing I’m worried about. Big thing our assistant coaches got taken care of. That was priority No. 1, and then we’ll work on that. It’s close.”