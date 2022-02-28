’13 Gives Back’ recognizes Cabell County Public Library director

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – From police officers and fire fighters to teachers and nurses, each month WOWK has been able to recognize our local heroes with our ’13 Gives Back’ award.

No matter which category they fall into the one thing these recipients all have in common is that they work to make our communities a better place, and that is exactly what Judy Rule has done over the last 50 years with the Cabell County Public Library .

Rule started as a librarian in the 60s and today she is the library director. She has been instrumental in improving the lives and expanding the horizons of people in Cabell County for more than five decades. Rule has also been a key player in getting other library branches up and running, but says it’s the people that have mattered most to her.

“The most important thing is the change and the influence that I have had on peoples lives, to change a person is so much more important than a building,” Rule tells 13 News.

Rule is set to retire next month but hopes to help complete the Barboursville branch before she really steps back.

