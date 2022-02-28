AIDB establishes bus-fleet renewal program

March 1, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. March 1, 1997, in The Star: In an attempt to keep its 500-resident town financially afloat, the town council of Blue Mountain passed an occupational tax Jan. 6. The tax applied to those working in the town’s sole industry, Blue Mountain Industries. The tax is unpopular with the company because it applies almost exclusively to the company’s 450 employees, most of whom live somewhere else. Fighting back, the company has asked its state legislators, Rep. Mike Rogers and Sen. Doug Ghee, to sponsor legislation that would change the town’s boundaries to exclude the company, thereby making it no longer subject to taxation by the town of Blue Mountain. Due to court action, the town has not collected the 1 percent tax, but hasn’t rescinded it, either. Also this date: A Page 1 photo by The Star’s Trent Penny shows a happy crowd of Alexandria basketball fans. Accustomed to seeing their Valley Cubs win big games, they began a wild celebration last night at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center only moments after their guys had won their biggest of the season — a hard-fought 64-61 victory over Guntersville to claim the Boys Class 4A state championship. The title is the Cubs’ third state championship in the last six years under Coach Larry Ginn.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO