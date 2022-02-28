ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AIDB establishes bus-fleet renewal program

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter naming it as a long-term goal for many years, the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind have established a bus-fleet renewal program, following a vote of the executive committee Friday morning. According to AIDB President Dr. John Masica, the board had approved the purchase of three new buses...

