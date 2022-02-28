ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

McDonalds to hire 5,000 across the Carolinas

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxOpV_0eRdvoXo00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – McDonalds is looking to hire 5,000 people across the Carolinas in a special week-long hiring event.

The event will take place Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, Mar. 4 at participating restaurants who are holding on-the-spot interviews between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Positions vary by restaurant, with crew and management positions available. Benefits include flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals and competitive wages.

Crew members who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days are eligible for up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

The following locations are participating in the hiring event:

  • Anderson, S.C.
  • Asheville, N.C.
  • Charleston, S.C.
  • Charlotte, N.C.
  • Columbia, S.C.
  • Florence, S.C.
  • Greenville, S.C.
  • Myrtle Beach, S.C.
  • Spartanburg, S.C.

Anyone interested in working for McDonalds can apply here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Dress for Success Charleston to highlight local women in leadership

March is Women’s History Month and local organizations are recognizing women in leadership positions across the Lowcountry. “Dress for Success Charleston” holds its “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign each year to show that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life, she becomes powerful beyond measure. News 2’s Carolyn Murray will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Restaurants
Spartanburg, SC
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

Euro Foods collecting donations to send to Ukraine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Euro Foods in West Ashley is hoping to do its part to assist the people of Ukraine. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, community members are invited to drop off items at the business that will be sent to Ukraine. In addition to items, Euro Foods said it also needs volunteers to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

People concerned about how a Lowcountry cemetery is managed

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe damage to the Plantation Memorial Gardens cemetery grounds left many worried about how their loved ones’ gravesite is being cared for and now, they’re having trouble getting answers about the work is being done. Final resting places are being disturbed in Moncks Corner. “I think it’s the caretakers are […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Carolinas#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Teacher vacancies reaching critical levels in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teaching vacancies are reaching critical levels across the Palmetto state this school year according to a recent survey. To reverse the trend, teachers and advocates are calling on state leaders to develop incentives to attract more teachers and fill the openings. Teachers and advocates say the latest number of teaching openings […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 suffered burns during North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people suffered burns during a house fire in North Charleston on Wednesday morning. Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to a home that was on fire along Rhett Park Drive just before 10:00 a.m. Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor. “Two […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry pollen counts high ahead of spring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Storm Team 2’s tree pollen count was at a 10 out of 12 on Wednesday. On Tuesday it was at a nine. Those numbers will continue and may get worse over the next two months. “What happens in December winter will remember and that’s not just the temperature. That sets the stage […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

College of Charleston partners with NASA for information sharing program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) has partnered with NASA for a new program that gives students access to NASA’s technological patents. The Technology Transfer University (T2U) program “connects universities with NASA-developed technology to give students the opportunity to work with federal government research and technology,” according to CofC. NASA holds around […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From 5Ks and an Irish celebration to metalworking and more oysters! Check out what’s happening this first weekend in March. All things Irish ☘️ Charleston’s Irish Season Kickoff Come out and celebrate all things Irish at Charleston’s Irish Season Kickoff this Saturday at Charlotte Street Park. Guests can look forward to […]
WCBD Count on 2

Proposed SC House Bill would require liquor licenses for alcohol infused products

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina House Bill 4998, which would require liquor licenses for alcohol infused food and beverage products if passed, is in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, which is co-sponsored by Lowcountry Representative Spencer Wetmore of District 115, would make “alcoholic consumables” include all products that are in frozen, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to house fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a residential fire in Georgetown. Officials with Georgetown County Fire & Rescue said the fire was reported on Jackson Village Road. “Command is reporting the fire is under control following an interior attack by personnel from Station 11,” fire officials said. Crews will remain on scene for […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy