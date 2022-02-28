ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoom Provides Disappointing Revenue Forecast for First Quarter and Full Year

By Jordan Novet, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom's revenue growth has slowed as employees started returning to the office and companies eased their purchases of software for remote work. For the current fiscal year, the company sees $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in revenue, implying 10.7% growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a bigger figure:...

