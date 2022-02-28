ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd set to lose Paul Pogba on free transfer ‘and Juventus want to re-sign midfielder when deal runs out in summer’

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XypbD_0eRdvJNP00

JUVENTUS are hoping to re-sign Man Utd star Paul Pogba on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old midfielder's contract expires this summer and Ralf Rangnick's team are preparing for life without him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJxLx_0eRdvJNP00
Paul Pogba is a free agent this summer and Juventus are 'making it a priority' to re-sign him, say reports Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULeAM_0eRdvJNP00
The French midfielder won a host of trophies in his first stint at the Italian club Credit: AFP - Getty

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that landing Pogba again is a 'priority' for Juventus.

The French playmaker spent four years at the Italian club before a world-record £109m move to Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner reportedly pocketed a staggering £7.5m signing-on bonus in the deal.

He made 178 appearances for the Turin team, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists.

Juventus won FOUR consecutive Serie A titles with Pogba at the club.

With the Red Devils playmaker leaving on a free, his old side will face stiff competition to fulfil his wage demands.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

French big spenders PSG are also said to be interested in bringing home the Parisian.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice remains a top target to replace Pogba at Manchester United.

Rangnick's boys next face local rivals Man City on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TELkf_0eRdvJNP00

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘whisks Georgina off to Madrid to eat at exclusive restaurant’ after Man Utd are frustrated by Watford

CRISTIANO RONALDO whisked Georgina Rodriguez away for a luxury dinner in MADRID immediately after Manchester United's draw with Watford, according to reports. The Portuguese striker, 37, played the full 90 minutes as the Red Devils slumped to a 0-0 stalemate against the relegation-battling Hornets. But Ronaldo quickly put his misery...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Manchester United#Man City#Italian#Calciomercato#French#Old Trafford#Serie A#Red Devils#Psg#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Washington DC security alert sees 7 Secret Service agents handcuffing 2 men after finding rifle and body armor in car

SEVEN Secret Service officers took two men into custody after reportedly removing an assault-style rifle from a vehicle. A witness told Reuters that the weapon was found in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood. The two men were handcuffed and separated, according to the Reuters reporter who witnessed the incident. The witness said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
337K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy