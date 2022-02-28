Alert: Donald Trump appeals judge’s order he testify in New York attorney general's civil probe of his business practices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO