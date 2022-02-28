ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alert: Donald Trump appeals judge’s order he testify in New York attorney general's civil probe of his business practices

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald...

www.michigansthumb.com

BBC

Judge rules Donald Trump must testify in New York investigation

Former US President Donald Trump and two of his children must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into their business practices, a judge has ruled. New York's attorney general has accused the Trump Organization of obtaining tax breaks and loans through "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations". Mr...
POTUS
Huron Daily Tribune

Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have released on bail an activist who was jailed for criticizing proposed legislation to further police Iran's already-censored Internet, his family said. Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared on Feb. 23rd after criticizing the “Users Protection Bill,” a vaguely...
SOCIETY
Huron Daily Tribune

US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.
FOREIGN POLICY
Huron Daily Tribune

South Dakota US House candidate withdraws over tweets

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for South Dakota’s only U.S. House seat said he is withdrawing his candidacy Thursday after coming under scrutiny for tweets he made from his personal account before he considered running for public office. Ryan Ryder, an Air Force veteran and lawyer...
ELECTIONS
Huron Daily Tribune

Colorado clerk ordered to court for allegedly lying to judge

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county elections clerk under investigation by federal and state authorities for an alleged security breach of voting machines has been ordered to appear in court to respond to allegations that she lied about recording a court hearing. A judge issued an order Wednesday telling...
COLORADO STATE

