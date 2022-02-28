ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Zoom Provides Disappointing Revenue Forecast for First Quarter and Full Year

By Jordan Novet, CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom's revenue growth has slowed as employees started returning to the office and companies eased their purchases of software for remote work. For the current fiscal year, the company sees $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in revenue, implying 10.7% growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a bigger figure:...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Front Office Sports

FuboTV Posts Record Full-Year Revenue

Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV reported record earnings in Q4 2021, generating $231 million in revenue, a 119% increase year-over-year. In addition to the strong quarter, the New York-based company posted record annual revenue of $638 million in FY2021, up from $261 million for the same period the year prior. Since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Foot Locker sinks after full-year guidance disappoints

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) fell sharply on Friday after posting Q4 ahead of expectations but issuing weaker guidance than anticipated. Total sales rose 8.2% during the quarter excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Q4 comparable store sales increased by 0.8%, with apparel significantly outpacing footwear. Gross margin remained relatively...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

SFL Corp.: Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Results Analysis

SFL reported a quarterly income of $0.63 per diluted share compared to a loss of $1.49 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2021. 1 - Q4 results snapshot. SFL reported a quarterly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Ocugen Provides Business Update With Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) recenlty reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results along with a general business update. “The fourth quarter capped a transformational year of growth for Ocugen as we saw major progress across our portfolio. The clinical hold for the COVAXIN™ development program was lifted, and we bolstered our pediatric Emergency Use Authorization submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a safety database of more than 36 million teens vaccinated with COVAXIN™. Our lead modifier gene therapy platform candidate, OCU400, received approval to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial on target. I’m very pleased with the perseverance and commitment of the Ocugen team and the achievements they’ve made thus far. 2022 is poised to be another great year for the company. We’re excited about commencing these clinical trials and will give periodic updates in the future,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
ECONOMY
Metro International

Zoom forecasts annual revenue, profit below estimates

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc forecast full-year revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Monday, signaling a hit from tough competition and lower sign ups for its core Meetings platform. The video conferencing platform, which derives a large portion of its revenue from smaller organizations, has been hit by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Bounce Higher After Tuesday's Decline

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday as energy names, including Dow component Chevron, followed surging oil prices higher as the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict raised concerns about crude supply. Bond yields, a day after slumping, moved higher Wednesday to around 1.77% on the 10-year Treasury. (CNBC) U.S. oil skyrocketed Wednesday despite member...
STOCKS
NBC New York

Jobless Claims Total 215,000, Fewer Than Expected; Productivity Rises 6.6%

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 215,000, below the 225,000 estimate. That was the lowest level since Jan. 1 and comes a day ahead of the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for February. A separate report showed Q4 productivity up 6.6%, slightly less than expected, but with a rise in...
ECONOMY

