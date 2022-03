COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football player Charles “Chuck” Csuri died at the age of 99 on Sunday. He played for the Buckeyes from 1941-43, playing for Paul Brown and was part of the program’s first national title in 1942 when he was an All-American and named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Brown once described him as “the perfect tackle.” He was the last living member of that championship team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO