Joy Ice Cream shop is coming to Midtown Tosa

A brand-new ice cream shop is coming to Midtown Tosa this March.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal , Wauwatosa resident Liz Joy plans to positively impact the community with her Joy Ice Cream shop.

The shop will not only offer ice cream but will sell coffee, packaged snack boxes that will be made on-site for after-school gatherings, packaged charcuterie boards for adults, canned beer and wine, and art and craft boxes.

“I have lived in Midtown Tosa for the past 10 years, [I] send my two children to the neighborhood school and have talked extensively with my neighbors and friends about how we would love to see a family-focused, gathering spot for families in the neighborhood,” Joy wrote in her application.

There will be no inside seating, but there are plans to add an outdoor patio to accommodate around 50 people.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports the shop will also host events for family activities, weekend art classes, after-school snacks and crafts, and movie nights.

It will be located at 8334 W. North Ave.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip