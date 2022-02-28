ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atalanta 4-0 Sampdoria: Gian Piero Gasperini's side move three points behind Juventus in final Champions League spot with a game in hand as Teun Koopmeiners nets twice in rout

By Sam Cooper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Atalanta beat Sampdoria to move within three points of Juventus having played one game fewer.

Mario Pasalic opened the scoring in the sixth minute before a goal in either half from Teun Koopmeiners.

Aleksey Miranchuk scored late on to confirm the win

With victory, Atalanta close the gap on the final Champions League spot, currently occupied by Juventus.

Sampdoria meanwhile remain in 15th, four points ahead of Venezia and the relegation zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdpKg_0eRdvCCK00
Atalanta's 4-0 win over Sampdoria means they move within three points of Juventus in Serie A

