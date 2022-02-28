ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The White Lotus’ 2: Episode Count Revealed As Filming Starts In Sicily & Jennifer Coolidge’s Return Is Confirmed – Photo

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Good news for White Lotus fans — the second installment of Mike White’s dark comedy series will be one episode bigger than the first. The expanded second season will consist of seven episodes, HBO confirmed today as production has started at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, as well as in and around Sicily.

The premium network also officially confirmed that Season 1 standout Jennifer Coolidge will be returning for the followup,  a social satire set at an exclusive Italian resort. Once again, The White Lotus : Sicily follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Coolidge is the only original cast member expected to reprise their role.

The Season 2 cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco, who play Bert Di Grasso, Dominic De Grasso and Elbie Di Grasso, respectively — an elderly man, his son and grandson traveling together. Tom Hollander plays Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Haley Lu Richardson is Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss, Tanya McQuoid, played by Coolidge.

The new installment also features married couple Cameron and Daphne Babcock, played by Theo James and Meghann Fahy, who are vacationing with another couple, Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Leo Woodall is Jack, a magnetic guest staying at the White Lotus.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by White and executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Coolidge is repped by UTA, Mosaic and The Initiative Group.

