Brother’s Brother Foundation Collecting Donations, Mobilizing To Provide Medical Help In Ukraine

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has many Americans wondering how they can help the war-torn country.

There are many international aid organizations providing help and two Pittsburgh-based groups are joining the cause.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation is focusing on getting medical help – both physical and mental – to Ukraine.

They are working in partnership with Ukrainian relief organizations to provide mobile medical units, emergency medical teams and emotional support personnel.

In addition, the foundation says they are working on sending care kits to refugees that will include food, hygiene items, blankets and more.

If you would like to help, Brother’s Brother is accepting monetary donations at this time. You can make a contribution online here , select “Ukraine Relief” in the Gift Destination dropdown menu.

Or send it by mail to:

Brother’s Brother Foundation

P.O. Box 645934

Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257

**Note “Ukraine Relief” in memo field

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is also collecting donations for their Ukraine Relief Fund. The money is going to the Ukrainian communities most in need.

They are collecting donations online here .

The Jewish Federation is working with groups on the ground in Ukraine – like the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee – to provide aid.

Other international organizations collecting aid include the Red Cross, Save The Children, UNICEF and the UN Refugee Agency.

Here are their donation links: