Truth Social Users "Losing Interest" in Trump's Social Media App
Several said they are upset with the long waitlist, how they aren't moving up in the line and that they have not heard anything from the...www.newsweek.com
Several said they are upset with the long waitlist, how they aren't moving up in the line and that they have not heard anything from the...www.newsweek.com
It worked perfectly, but only for Trump. Look at how many people he got to surrender their personal details, and money. It got Trump exactly what he was after.
I was banned almost immediately. Funny enough I was civil and didn’t hate on anyone at all. I made my points and they made there’s. I guess I said something the admins didn’t like. Way to go with the free speech there
Just another complete and utter failure for DJT. Can’t wait to here it will cost later on. No word about costing now, but everything DJT puts out has a cost.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 923