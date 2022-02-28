ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Truth Social Users "Losing Interest" in Trump's Social Media App

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several said they are upset with the long waitlist, how they aren't moving up in the line and that they have not heard anything from the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 923

Guest
4d ago

It worked perfectly, but only for Trump. Look at how many people he got to surrender their personal details, and money. It got Trump exactly what he was after.

Reply(55)
242
Time to retire boomers
4d ago

I was banned almost immediately. Funny enough I was civil and didn’t hate on anyone at all. I made my points and they made there’s. I guess I said something the admins didn’t like. Way to go with the free speech there

Reply(34)
178
chiefregnurse
4d ago

Just another complete and utter failure for DJT. Can’t wait to here it will cost later on. No word about costing now, but everything DJT puts out has a cost.

Reply(20)
184
Related
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Washington Post

Bill Barr’s sudden conversion shows how Trump will keep haunting the GOP

William P. Barr has traveled the road to Damascus and arrived with a book he’d like you to buy. The former attorney general, whose tireless labors in President Donald Trump’s service made him one of the most sinister villains in an administration brimming with moral depravity, is here to tell you that he was shocked, shocked by what he saw.
POTUS
Washington Post

How Many Big Lies Will It Take for Republicans to Abandon Trump?

The days when “politics stopped at the water’s edge” are long gone. It seems quaint to think that U.S. foreign policy was once based on bipartisan consensus, shaped by a need to restrain Soviet Union-era communism. Even so, it’s jarring for Americans to see a former president calling his successor “dumb” at a time when the commander-in-chief is conducting sensitive negotiations for international sanctions to stop an aggressive Russian bear.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networking#Smart Phone#Ios#Social Media App#Chicks#Droid
Washington Post

A way out for Trump — but not the country

In his Feb. 20 Sunday Opinion column, “Trump’s luck may finally be running out,” George T. Conway III stated that former president Donald Trump “apparently still needs to refinance hundreds of millions” of dollars’ worth of loans. Mr. Conway didn’t mention that foreign governments such as Russia and China can easily do this for Mr. Trump, who is well connected to current lawmakers in this country.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

