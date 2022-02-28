ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling

Clackamas girls basketball beats David Douglas to share MHC championship

West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament

Putnam girls basketball routs Parkrose, eyes playoff run

Lakeridge cheerleaders step up to finish third at 6A state

West Linn girls basketball edges Oregon City 46-41 to take second in league

Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship

West Linn boys basketball falls to Tualatin 68-66 in OT

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

Kennedy boys fall to Western Christian for the third time

The Pioneers were unable to overcome their familiar conference foe in the state quarterfinals, losing 46-43Kennedy boys basketball team's quest for state gold has come to an end. The Trojans were unable to overcome Tri-River Conference champion and familiar foe Western Christian in the state quarterfinals Thursday, March 3. The Pioneers earned their third victory over Kennedy 46-43 to advance to the state semifinals. Kennedy falls to 1-3 against Western Christian on the season. With less than 10 seconds to go, the Trojans trailed by only five points but couldn't find a way to close that gap quick enough....
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Cleveland boys basketball advances to first state quarterfinal since 1962

The Warriors survived 36 points from Lincoln's Moroni Seely-Roberts to earn a spot in the Chiles Center. With each win from here on in for Cleveland High boys basketball, a little bit of history is made. The Warriors haven't made the quarterfinals of a state basketball tournament since 1962, the same year Cleveland won its last league title. Both dry spells are over after 60 years. Thanks to a 63-53 win over Lincoln on Friday, March 4, Cleveland will face Mountainside on Wednesday, March 9, in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament at the University of Portland's Chiles Center....
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Combat#Icymi#West Linn#Mhc
Woodburn Independent

Gervais girls shooting struggles sink title hopes

The Cougars were unable to overcome Bandon in the state quarterfinals, falling 39-30 in PendletonThe Gervais girls basketball team could not buy a bucket in the middle of its playoff game against Bandon, going scoreless at the 30-second mark of the second quarter up until 2:38 of the third quarter. It was that stretch and more general shooting woes that doomed the Cougars' title hopes over the course of the season as Bandon advanced into the semifinals with a 39-30 win. Gervais struggled from the field over the course of the 32 minutes of play. The team shot 10-of-43 from...
GERVAIS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

March Madness: Where each Oregon Division I basketball stands

The NCAA Tournament is around the corner. Where does each team in the state of Oregon stand with just over a week to play? As March Madness grows ever closer, the list of Oregon teams likely to go dancing grows ever shorter. On Thursday, March 3, the Oregon State women fell to Stanford 57-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The loss drops the Beavers to 14-13 overall, a record that almost certainly precludes them from receiving an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Still, hope abounds for the other seven programs in the state. With some conference tournaments...
PORTLAND, OR
The Augusta Chronicle

Windsor Forest holds off Thomson in Class AA Final Four

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While clinging to a one point lead, a late flurry of points from Abasi Scott and Donte Dorman helped Windsor Forest to a 60-53 win over Thomson Saturday at the Centennial Center in Milledgeville. Thomson's Lavonta Ivery helped the Bulldogs shake off some early jitters to take a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ivery had 10 points and sophomore Tramon D'Antignac buried a long 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer...
THOMSON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship breakdown: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: North Hills 0, Fox Chapel 1 (1977) Notable: North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 87-57, on Dec. 11 in a season-opening tournament at North Hills. … The Indians are trying to win the first WPIAL title in program history. They reached the finals in 2016, losing to Pine-Richland, 73-50. … Parham averages 20 points, Smith 18 and Seidl 14. … North Hills reached this year’s finals by defeating No. 8 North Allegheny, 61-53; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36. … North Hills bounced back from a 4-10 season a year ago to reach the WPIAL finals with an undefeated record. … The offense averages 73.6 points, best in WPIAL Class 6A. The defense allows 53.9. … Parham’s mother Kim (Calhoun) Parham was a basketball star for Penn Hills in the early 1990s, and the 6-foot-3 center later set records at Penn State. … Smith’s older brother, Nick, starred on the 2016 WPIAL runner-up team.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy