If certain lawmakers get their way, truckers in Virginia will have to stay in the right-hand lane during winter storms. Democratic Sen. Dave Marsden, the main architect of the bill, introduced it in late January, and it passed in the state Senate less than a month later by a vote of 26-13. It could become law as early as July 1 if it passes in the House of Delegates and the governor signs it.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO