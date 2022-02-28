Rossford Schools to add $16M multi-purpose building

Rossford Schools is expected to break ground in May on the latest addition to what has been a complete overhaul in recent years to its facilities.

A 73,600-square-foot multi-purpose building will be constructed on the district's property near the intersection of Lime City Road and State Rt. 795 for a cost currently estimated at around $16 million.

The good news for Rossford residents is that the cost will be absorbed through a combination of revenue from enterprise-zone (tax abatement) revenue and permanent-improvements funds already possessed by the district from past tax levies.

In short, there will be no new tax levy required to make this project happen.

“We expect to break ground in May,” Rossford Schools superintendent Dan Creps said. “We're just putting the final touches on the architectural plans and, of course, the cost pieces. There's going to be a board meeting [March 21] where Rudolph Libbe [construction company] is going to come in and discuss those final pieces. But, we're planning to move ahead.”

Creps, a 1984 Rossford graduate, has been the district's superintendent since 2013.

“This is something we've thought about since we were able to get the passage for our new buildings — the elementary school and the downtown campus here,” Creps said “We've been looking for new ways to expand and enhance opportunities for our kids.”

The building, designed mostly for extracurricular programs, will include a 40- to 50-yard length of synthetic turf, a three-lane running track, batting cages and netting for baseball and softball, golf simulators, physical training equipment, storage area for athletic equipment, locker rooms, and classroom space, among other amenities.

In addition to the athletic purposes, this building will be utilized for the district's STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) program, including drone operations, for the Esports gaming competition taking hold in school systems, and for marching band practice.

Athletes, mainly from Rossford's baseball, softball, track, football, soccer and golf programs, will have year-round use of the building.

There is also a plan for the facility to be used by the community at large, subject to scheduling and availability around school-related activities.

All of the changes in the last few years, including the planned multi-purpose building, have amounted to something of a Rossford renaissance.

In recent years, several of Rossford's sports programs have been on the rise. The boys basketball, baseball, boys soccer, and girls golf teams have all won Northern Buckeye Conference championships within the last five years, and the football, wrestling and track programs have each improved significantly.

Continuing that upward trajectory is part of the vision included with the new facility.

The plan is for the building to be completed and ready for use by August of 2023.

Once only a dream, it is now roughly 17 months from reality.

“After the dream,” Creps said, “ the next thing was, 'How are we going to fund this?' We knew that it was never a consideration to go to the public in the form of a levy, given the commitment they had made to our academic buildings.

“With some of the business development that we've been fortunate to have here in the district, and the outlook on that into the future, that was another thing.

“Our treasurer, Jamie Rossler, worked with David Conley, who is a municipal advisor with Rockmill Financial Consulting. They started looking at these things to see if it was indeed financially possible to accomplish a building like this without going to the taxpayers for any new dollars. Mr. Conley came to the board and showed that it was a possibility. And so we continued to move forward, and here we are.”

The Columbus-based Conley is president of Rockmill Financial, and has worked with Rossler on other district business in recent years.

A large portion of the funding for construction and eventual operation of the building will come from several large businesses in the immediate area, specifically the Amazon hub.

According to Rossler, a 1977 Rossford graduate who has served as the district's treasurer since 1991, the school system is set to receive around $590,000 per year in tax-abatement revenue from Amazon over a 15-year period. These tax-related funds will serve as the enterprise portion.

The district also currently receives similar payments from three other large businesses — Walgreens ($345,000 per year), FedEx ($225,000), and First Solar ($175,000). These funds are not targeted for the new building project, according to Rossler, but will serve as a safety net for this and other district improvements.

Each of these businesses currently have multi-year payment agreements with Rossford Schools through Wood County in lieu of taxes otherwise payable to the county.

“The Wood County Economic Development Commission acts on our behalf, and they negotiate a tax reduction,” Rossler said. “For that, the company would pay Rossford Schools what is due. It used to be called payment in lieu of taxes. It's not 100 percent of the taxes due, but pretty close.”

The district's treasurer broke down why the cost of construction of the new building will not be a burden for Rossford residents.

“The tax money is already being collected,” Rossler said. “When you do a permanent improvement levy, you do it for a millage. We estimated 7 mills for the buildings we've already done here.

“But, you have to estimate an interest rate. That interest rate that we got came in a little better than we thought, so we have some excess monies in there. That money can be used for anything with permanent improvement (PI) — a ball field, add on to buildings, anything.

“What the board has chosen to do is use that net PI revenue to fund this new multi-purpose facility, along with the Amazon revenue.”

There is also another funding element outlined by Rossler.

“We are going to borrow in the form of certificates of participation, which are knowns as COPs, and we will sell those certificates on the open market to investors,” he said. “We'll get a rating from Standard & Poor's [S&P]. It is very similar to issuing bonds. These are purchased and sold every day.”

The new facility and recent growth provide a source of pride and fulfillment.

“We are very fortunate to have the facilities we have,” Creps said. “With the former buildings, we were struggling with our athletic facilities on a number of fronts. So, it's great to have a place where our kids can compete and learn and know that you're giving them the very best you can give them, and very appreciative of the community for giving that commitment.”