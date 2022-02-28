ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Former North Texas Youth Sports Referee Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqYiP_0eRdu8e200

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth sex offender with a history of kidnapping charges pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 28, to aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping related to the 2015 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

James Williams, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Tarrant County DA’s Office explained the victim was walking home from a park near the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Fort Worth, when a man stopped his car on the street as he passed her.

He came up behind her, grabbed her in a chokehold and put her in his car. He told her to not scream and to turn off her phone. He drove off with her in his car.

Eventually, he stopped the car, ordered her to remove her clothes and raped her, the DA’s Office said. He later left her in a vacant lot near her home.

The Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) linked DNA from the rape to Williams in 2018.

James Williams (Tarrant County Jail)

Williams, who has a history of multiple kidnappings, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 for the attempted kidnapping of a different girl.

It was the conviction in that case that led to his DNA being entered into CODIS.

He also violated sex offender registration requirements.

During the time between his sentence in 2016 and his arrest in 2019, he worked as a youth sports referee in Granbury and Godley ISDs without disclosing his sex offender status.

He was also arrested in 2012 for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl, but the case was no billed by a grand jury.

Williams was also sentenced in 1994 to nine months in jail in Hawaii after pleading no contest to kidnapping a woman there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Man Arrested For Murder In Death Of His Mother’s Husband

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man for murder on Friday, March 4, shortly after he allegedly beat and strangled his mother’s husband. Police could not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim. It happened at a home on Peyton Drive around 1:20 p.m. A 67-year-old woman told officers that she had gone to move her car when her son, Jaison Tharian, 36, locked her outside for approximately 30 minutes as she beat on the door. She told police when her son finally opened the door, she found her husband, Mathew Olapurayil, 69, lying in their bed deceased. She said he was getting ready for work when she went to move her vehicle. The Dallas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and determined Olapurayil died from blunt force trauma to the head and face. There were also possible ligature marks around his neck, police said. The suspect, Tharian, had bruises and scratches on his right hand. His clothes and ring were collected as evidence. Tharian is in the Dallas County Jail. There is no word yet on bond.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Beau Rosen, 35, Faces Online Solicitation Of Minor Charge After Arrest At Park

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Beau Rosen, 35, of McKinney on March 2. Beau Rosen, 35, of McKinney (credit: Collin County Police Department) They said Rosen communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. Within the first 20 minutes of the conversation, Rosen allegedly made clear his intention to meet and engage in sexual activity. He asked several times if the female was 15 years old and expressed a desire to meet later that afternoon. Within less than an hour of their first text exchange, Rosen arrived at the meet location, a local park, where he was arrested by deputies. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor. Rosen is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle Arrested For Public Intoxication

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle was arrested on March 4 for an incident that happened while he was off-duty. Officer Cagle was transported to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and charged with interference with public duties and public intoxication. Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle mugshot (Dallas County Jail) He has worked at the department since September 2017 and is currently assigned to the Central Business District. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.      
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

16-Year-Old Girl Shot Across From Southwest High School

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Mar. 4 after being shot in the leg just across the street from Southwest High School in Fort Worth. Police said that at about 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Altamesa Blvd. and Woodway Dr. responding to a shooting call. The initial investigation found that the victim had been shot in the leg, suffering a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The school was put into lockdown after the shooting as a precaution. Police said they did not have a description of any possible suspects and that they had not yet made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Granbury, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Godley, TX
State
Hawaii State
CBS DFW

Parker Co. Sheriffs Say Michael Stearns Shot His Wife, Called 911 And Waited For Deputies On The Porch

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his wife in the Springtown area on March 2. Sheriff Russ Authier said the call — in the 1500 block of Midway Road, in northern Parker County — was first reported as a domestic disturbance and soon turned into a shooting call. Officials say the suspect dialed 911 and reported he and his wife were arguing when he grabbed a .22 handgun and shot her in the “side.” The suspect then said he would be sitting on the porch with a shotgun when deputies arrived. Mugshot...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Quadruple Homicide Suspect Michael Lenoire Arrested

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested quadruple homicide suspect Michael Lenoire in Frisco on March 2. Michael Lenoire (credit: Denton County Sheriff’s Office) Lenoire was wanted out of Multnomah County, Oregon for his alleged role in the crime in addition to other armed offenses. He was transferred to the Denton County Jail where he’s currently being held without bail pending extradition to Oregon. U.S. Marshals assisted the Denton County Sheriff’s Office with the fugitive investigation.    
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Family Of Mother Found Dead After Reporting Domestic Violence Wants ‘Maximum Punishment’ For Suspect Valerian Osteen

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Marissa Grimes, 26, was a mother of two beloved by friends and family. Now they want justice after Grimes’ body was found buried under a house almost a month after she was reported missing, and not more than two months after suspect Valerian W. Osteen was arrested for domestic violence. Marissa Grimes and her children (courtesy: the Grimes’ family) “We cannot undo what happened to Marissa, but from this moment forward, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office has the opportunity to do the right thing. The Grimes family’s prayer is for this defendant to be prosecuted to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Ask Public For Tips In 2017 Homicide Case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information that could help them find out who killed a 26-year-old man almost exactly five years ago. On March 3, 2017, Malcolm Whitaker was found dead in his home at 2501 Hillburn Drive. Police provided a photo of Whitaker, but did not release any information about possible suspects. Malcolm Whitaker was murdered on March 3, 2017. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this murder is encouraged to contact SIU Detective Woods, #6546, at 214-671-3721 or via email. Please refer to case number 049630-2017.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Prison#North Texas Youth Sports#Codis
CBS DFW

Keller Police File Additional Charges Against Former Keller ISD Band Director Accused Of Exposing Himself To Student

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller Police said on Mar. 2 that additional charges have been filed against former Keller ISD band director Jedidiah Maus, who was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student. (credit: Keller Police Department) The original charges were filed as a result of an investigation that began in Sep. 2021 after the district reported to police that a teacher had exposed himself to a student. Since Maus’ arrest, additional victims have come forward with allegations spanning across several years. Detective Bethany Todd, who is leading the investigation, filed 17 more charges against Maus after those...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest addition to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is a man from Cleburne with a long criminal record associated with a notorious white supremacist gang. David Daniel Boone, 47, is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas who has been wanted since October 2020 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In Feb. 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. David Daniel Boone, a member of the...
CLEBURNE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas ATF Offers A Peek Inside A ‘Use Of Force’ Simulator In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a split second decision that law enforcement officers are faced with more and more; whether or not to use deadly force. On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives (AFT) held a media training event in the Fort Worth Police Department’s Public Safety Complex. Part of the training involved taking part in a use of force simulator, where a person is put into a situation where there’s a decision on whether to shoot or not. “There is a surprise as to how quickly things develop and how dynamic these interactions between law enforcement and suspects...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Thief Who Took Cash, Items From Worker At Family Dollar Store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man who went into a Family Dollar store, entered a restricted area and stole money and personal property from an employee. According to investigators, the incident happened in the afternoon on January 17. That’s when police say the man pictured below walked into the Family Dollar located in the 1500 block of South Buckner Boulevard. The suspect was captured on video entering a storage area, that is closed to the public, and opening a storage bin. The burglary happened when the suspect left the area and went into an office — another restricted space located at the front of the building. Police say while in the office the man rambled through an employee’s purse, and took her personal property along with $84 cash. (credit: Dallas Police Department) After grabbing the goods the suspect leaves out the office, goes to the front register and appears to pay for an item before exiting the store. Police are asking that anyone with information about the burglary or who can identify the suspect contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142 or send an email to the officer at Dallas City Hall.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Garland Police Increasing DWI Patrols Across City During Spring Break

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting March 4 police in Garland are stepping up DWI patrols in an effort to get drunk drivers off the roads. The increased police presence on streets and highways, which will specifically focus on stopping minors from drinking and driving, will run through the Spring Break holidays. Officials say patrols will be most active during the nighttime hours — with officers in both marked and un-marked police vehicles making stops. Garland police say they will apply for blood search warrants for any driver who is pulled over and refuses to take a breathalyzer test. According to officials, a person in...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Information On Marfa Ave Double Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information about a double shooting on Mar. 2 that left two men hospitalized. Police said that at about 11:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Marfa Ave. When they arrived, they discovered two men had been shot inside a residence. The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Koch, #10217 at 214-671-3636 or via email.  Please refer to report #037704-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Warrant Issued: Dallas Sergeant James Bristo Facing Official Oppression Charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for veteran police Sergeant James Bristo. Sergeant Bristo was charged with official oppression stemming from an incident that happened in August 2021. He has served the department since August 1988 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. On March 2, shortly before the department shared news of his charge, Bristo posted to Facebook: “For those of you who know me personally, and I guess for the rest of you as well, definitely needing some prayers today. I can’t go into details but the day is turning out to be an exceptionally bad day. My family is fine and nobody’s dying but there some major stuff going on that I need direction in peace with. My heart is hurting.” Police said Bristo is expected to turn himself into a local law enforcement authority.    
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 Teens, 1 Adult Arrested After 16-Year-Old Killed In Failed Gun Robbery Attempt

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police Department Detectives said a failed robbery attempt involving the sale/exchange of a firearm resulted in four arrests and the death of a 16-year-old. Crystal and Simon Guillen (credit: Mesquite Police Dept.) The four people arrested are: Johnathan Pyle, 19, of Dallas, a 15-year-old from Dallas, Simon Guillen, 18, and his mother Crystal Guillen, 34. They were all charged with capital murder. Johnathan Pyle (credit: Mesquite Police Dept.) Officers found the victim on Jan. 22 in what what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness told police that the teen fell from a car. First responders at first thought someone had stabbed him in the chest. He was treated at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. The puncture wound to the victim’s chest was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound.  
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Man Wanted For Burglarizing McKinney Church

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police released surveillance images Tuesday, March 2 of a man wanted for burglarizing the First Baptist Church on Louisiana St. Police said it happened on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 3:40 a.m. He threw something to crack an office window, then kicked the glass in. It’s not clear what, if anything, he got away with. **SHARE – BURGLARY OF A CHURCH: PERSON OF INTEREST** Take a look at this video. Do you know him? On February 22, around 3:40 in the morning, the First Baptist Church on Louisiana St. was burglarized. (MORE) pic.twitter.com/sEttMtnWy1 — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 2, 2022 Police said their person of interest is 40 to 50 years old, between 5’9” and 5’11″, 160 to 180 pounds and with a white/grey goatee. He has tattoos on the left side of his neck and the back of his neck and head. He also appears to have a slight limp. Anyone who recognizes the man in the images can contact Det. Jenkins at mjenkins@mckinneytexas.org or 972-547-2131.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Suspected Gertrude Ave Burglar Caught On Tape

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a man they suspect of burglarizing a home in the early hours of Jan. 31. Police believe that at about 1:00 a.m., the suspect burglarized a residence in the 2600 block of Gertrude Avenue. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the home and taking property without the owner’s consent. Police released two stills hoping that the public will be able to help them identify the suspect. Surveillance images show a man suspected of a Jan. 31 burglary in Dallas. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective H. Duran Bowen #8776 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671-0118.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas School District Recovers Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Scammers

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In 2018, Crowley ISD was caught in the middle of a scam that cost them $2 million of taxpayer money. But the CBS 11 I-Team has learned that recently it received a check for $653,000, money that was stolen by scammers. Crowley ISD fell victims to a business email compromise scheme. It received a phishing email that appeared to have come from a company it was doing business with. The email requested a change of payment – from a check, to ACH or wire payment to a bank in Florida. No suspicion was raised because the email had the logo, it...
CROWLEY, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Woman Given Award For Life Saving Efforts To Save Boy During Dog Attack

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It was what officials are calling a ‘vicious’ dog attack on a 7-year-old boy. But officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office say the ending is one to be celebrated thanks to the actions of one woman. During a commissioner’s court meeting Sheriff Russ Authier presented a Life Saving Award to Lorena Parker for the actions she took that potentially saved the life of little Conner Landers. Officials say Parker witnessed the attack and was able to beat the animal off of Conner even after the dog came after her. Ultimately Parker was able to get Conner to safety. (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office) Officials didn’t give details on the extent of the little boy’s injuries, but photos from the meeting appear to show him happy and healthy.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy