The Jackson Broncs completed a season sweep over the Evanston Red Devils with a 56-47 win on Senior Night Saturday in Jackson. This time around, Jackson used a different approach to knocking off the Red Devils, who led after the 1st quarter. In Evanston four weeks ago, it was a steady dose of Andrew Hanna inside that the Devils had no answer for. Saturday, Gavin Keelin and Isaac Larsen torched Evanston from beyond the arc for 18 and 14 points, respectively, and the Broncs used a 20-9 2nd quarter to put the Red Devils away early.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO