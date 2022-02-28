ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

China's Yahua Jumps After Unit Takes USD2 Million Pre-IPO Stake in Abyssinian Metals

By Tang Shihua
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Feb. 28 -- Shares of China's Yahua Industrial Group soared after the battery materials processor said that its unit will spend AUD2.8 million (USD2 million) to purchase a stake in Australia's Abyssinian Metals to secure its raw material supply. Yahua's stock price [SHE: 002497] surged as much...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

China's Ostin Technology files to hold $13.6M US IPO

China’s Ostin Technology (OST) has filed to raise approximately $13.6M through an initial public offering in the US. The company plans to offer 3.4M shares at $4 per share, which is expected to generate net proceeds of $11.2M, according to a filing. Ostin is incorporate in the Cayman Islands....
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

China's Erayak Power Solution Group files for $15M US IPO

Chinese power solutions retailer Erayak Power Solution Group (RAYA) has filed to raise approximately $15M through a US initial public offering. Erayak plans to offer 3M shares priced between $4 to $6 per share. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% additional shares at the IPO price to cover any overallotments.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Lucy Scientific Discovery Pursues $41 Million IPO

Lucy Scientific Discovery has filed to raise $41 million from an IPO. Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) has filed to raise $41 million in an IPO of its units of common shares and warrants, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm is seeking to provide contract manufacturing services for psychotropic...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Net Savings Link stock jumps after pact to buy 50% stake in HIVE Strategy

Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) stock is gaining 15% after the blockchain and digital asset company agreed to acquire a 50% stake in cryptocurrency mining company HIVE Strategy LLC, with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) holding the remaining 50%. As part of the deal, NSAV will also acquire a 10% stake in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Mining Equipment#Yahua Jumps#Pre Ipo Stake#Abyssinian Metals#Yahua Industrial Group#Chinese#Ev Resources#Kenticha
Seeking Alpha

China's CDT Environmental Technology files for $12M US IPO

China’s CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings (CDTG) has filed to hold a $12M initial public offering in the US. The waste treatment company intends to offer 3.1M shares for $4 per share. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy 15% additional shares to cover any overallotments. The...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy