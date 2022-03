CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Tuesday in hopes of giving people battling substance use disorder the same rights as tenants. Senate Bill 590 would add a new section to housing law, giving tenancy rights to people living in recovery residences, while also giving programs the right to remove someone from the home with cause. The bill passed with 33 senators voting for it. One senator was absent from the session.

