Colton Underwood Is Engaged to Jordan C. Brown After Nearly a Year Together

By Gabrielle Chung
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Bachelor" Alum Colton Underwood Is ENGAGED to Jordan C. Brown. Colton Underwood has found his happily ever after. The Bachelor alum, 30, is engaged to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after nearly a year of dating, a rep for Colton confirms to E! News. On Monday, Feb. 28, Colton...

