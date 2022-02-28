ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA study shows traffic fatalities spiked during pandemic because high-risk drivers dominated the roads

By Meghan Ottolini
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic fatalities and aggressive driving spiked to an all-decade high during the COVID-19 pandemic, data shows, and a new study from the AAA Foundation says a jump in the number of high-risk drivers on the roads at that time might be to blame. “AAA’s research finds that higher-risk motorists...

