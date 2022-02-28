ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Walker remains in Senate race despite pressure from Trump, discusses pressing national issues

By Russ Bowen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8wnl_0eRdsAXV00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina congressman Mark Walker has chosen to remain in the race for U.S. Senate.

The Republican said he was pressured by former President Donald Trump to drop out of the race and run for a congressional seat. That would have helped clear the way for his competitor, sitting congressman Ted Budd.

Walker’s decision to stay in the race leaves him time to talk about the issues he would face should he win the primary and go on to win the fall election. Walker said his thoughts on issues like the economy and abortion come from a different perspective as a private citizen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
CBS 17

Former NC Gov. McCrory files for US Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While saying the world is “in crisis,” former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) formally joined the high-stakes race for U.S. Senate on Friday, filing the paperwork necessary to get his name on the ballot. “We need people with experience who have had to deal with crisis. And, our country is […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Senate#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS 17

CBS 17

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy