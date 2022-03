We’ve all been there—you’re determined to be consistent and intentional with exercising. You start out strong, maybe hitting the treadmill or elliptical everyday. But then, you wake up one morning with intense and pulsing joint pain. Injuries are not only painful, but they can throw off all your plans and minimize your productivity. One way you can heal injuries, and prevent them to begin with, is through stretching. Many people make the mistake of not making stretching a part of their fitness routine and underestimate its value. We asked Ronnie Lubischer, CSCS, owner of Lubischer’s Burn and Blast Training, what the best stretches are for relieving joint pain.

WORKOUTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO