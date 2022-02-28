ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New Research Suggests Alcohol May Not Be Safe for People with Age-related Macular Degeneration

By American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Even though Dry January is over, new research suggests you may want to consider keeping the no-alcohol challenge going all year, especially if you’re among the nearly 2 million Americans who have age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a sight-threatening eye condition....

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nature.com

InCASEOf scoring system for distinction between pachychoroid-associated macular neovascularization and neovascular age-related macular degeneration in patients older than 50Â years

To develop a novel scoring system aiming at guiding the differential diagnosis between macular neovascularization secondary to pachychoroid disease (pMNV) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in patients aged 50Â years and older. In this retrospective study performed at University Vita-Salute San Raffaele (Milan, Italy) and CrÃ©teil University Eye Clinic (CrÃ©teil, France), we enrolled patients 50Â years of age and older, visited between January 2017 and January 2019, who were diagnosed with either treatment-naÃ¯ve pMNV or neovascular AMD. At the time of diagnosis, all patients underwent a comprehensive ophthalmologic evaluation, spectral-domain optical coherence tomography, fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography, and optical coherence tomography angiography. Univariate comparison between pMNV and neovascular AMD groups was performed to identify the main clinical predictors for pMNV. The selected predictors were taken into a binomial logistic regression and eventually served as the basis for the development of InCASEOf scoring system. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to study the model performance. Forty-eight right eyes from 48 patients with pMNV and 39 right eyes from 39 patients with neovascular AMD were considered in this study. Age (+"‰2 points), sex (+"‰2 points), choroidal thickness (+"‰2 points), early pachyvessels (+"‰2 points), and evidence of MNV at OCTA (+"‰3 points) turned out to be predictors for pMNV. Four additional factors significant at univariate analysis were considered: type 2 and type 3 MNVs and presence of intraretinal fluid (âˆ’Â 0.5 points each), and presence of subretinal fluid (+"‰0.5 points). InCASEOf scoring system was built with a high score of 11.5 points. The cutoff value of 6.5 showed good accuracy in separating pMNVs from neovascular AMDs. InCASEOf is a straightforward clinical scoring system, accessible to comprehensive ophthalmologists, with the purpose of enabling easy distinction and expert-like diagnosis of pMNV and neovascular AMD in patients aged 50Â years or older.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
Medical News Today

What is the difference between wet and dry macular degeneration?

Age-related macular degeneration involves the loss of central vision. People at risk for age-related macular degeneration can take steps to prevent this condition or minimize its effects. In the United States alone, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) impacts over 10 million people. This condition is the top reason for vision loss...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

New research suggests way to turn SARS-CoV-2 against itself

Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Blindness#Eye Disease#Macula#Newswise#Americans#Current Eye Research
natureworldnews.com

New Research Suggests Nostalgia Can Reduce Pain Perception

Nostalgia is not only responsible for making us feel warm and happy as a new study suggested it also reduces pain perception. Feeling nostalgia and experiencing nostalgic memories decreases activities in some regions of the brain that are responsible for pain perception. Nostalgia Suppresses Pain Perception. In an experimental study...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Mental speed stays high until age 60, research suggests

The study challenges previous assumptions that mental speed peaks at age 20. Mental speed does not start to slow until people turn 60, four decades later than previously thought, a new study has suggested. Researchers say their analysis of more than a million people challenges previous assumptions that mental speed...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

Dog Years: New Research Will Track Canine Aging

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Joshua Akey admits he didn't care much for dogs in his youth. "My wife, who grew up with dogs, convinced me that we should get a dog our first year in graduate school. I very begrudgingly agreed, and have been a dog person ever since," said Akey, a professor with Princeton University's Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical Daily

COVID May Have Made Us Less Materialistic – New Research

The early days of COVID brought a new sense of urgency to shopping for certain items. Toilet paper, pasta and bread flew off the shelves as people stocked up on vital supplies. Then came the must-have purchases to help with the tedium of lockdowns, with hot tubs, kitchen gadgets and new pets becoming extremely popular purchases. So did the pandemic make us generally more materialistic?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVM

New FDA-approved eye drops help with age-related blurry vision

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – As many people get older, reading small text becomes harder and harder to read. Instead of grabbing a pair of readers, the FDA recently approved Vuity eye drops that can treat age-related blurry vision. This product is the first FDA-approved eye drops to treat this...
NASHVILLE, GA
Fstoppers

What Happen To Your Body When You Drink Warm Water After Waking Up Every Morning?

Research shows that drinking warm water on an empty stomach offers the most health benefits. Stella Metsovas, clinical nutritionist and media health expert in Food and Nutrition Sciences, says, “Physicians recommend drinking warm water in the morning, usually, with a polyphenol-rich lemon immersion, or with a tea shown to decrease free radical activity in the body.” Drinking warm water increases the tightening of the intestines, and this helps with digestion and regulates bowel movements.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

New Research Suggests Wuhan Market Was COVID-19 Pandemic Epicenter

A pair of studies released over the weekend indicate the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic was a large market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that sold live animals, countering persistent theories that the virus emerged from a nearby Chinese lab. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. One...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy