New Research Suggests Alcohol May Not Be Safe for People with Age-related Macular Degeneration

To develop a novel scoring system aiming at guiding the differential diagnosis between macular neovascularization secondary to pachychoroid disease (pMNV) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in patients aged 50Â years and older. In this retrospective study performed at University Vita-Salute San Raffaele (Milan, Italy) and CrÃ©teil University Eye Clinic (CrÃ©teil, France), we enrolled patients 50Â years of age and older, visited between January 2017 and January 2019, who were diagnosed with either treatment-naÃ¯ve pMNV or neovascular AMD. At the time of diagnosis, all patients underwent a comprehensive ophthalmologic evaluation, spectral-domain optical coherence tomography, fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography, and optical coherence tomography angiography. Univariate comparison between pMNV and neovascular AMD groups was performed to identify the main clinical predictors for pMNV. The selected predictors were taken into a binomial logistic regression and eventually served as the basis for the development of InCASEOf scoring system. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to study the model performance. Forty-eight right eyes from 48 patients with pMNV and 39 right eyes from 39 patients with neovascular AMD were considered in this study. Age (+"‰2 points), sex (+"‰2 points), choroidal thickness (+"‰2 points), early pachyvessels (+"‰2 points), and evidence of MNV at OCTA (+"‰3 points) turned out to be predictors for pMNV. Four additional factors significant at univariate analysis were considered: type 2 and type 3 MNVs and presence of intraretinal fluid (âˆ’Â 0.5 points each), and presence of subretinal fluid (+"‰0.5 points). InCASEOf scoring system was built with a high score of 11.5 points. The cutoff value of 6.5 showed good accuracy in separating pMNVs from neovascular AMDs. InCASEOf is a straightforward clinical scoring system, accessible to comprehensive ophthalmologists, with the purpose of enabling easy distinction and expert-like diagnosis of pMNV and neovascular AMD in patients aged 50Â years or older.

