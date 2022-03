An annuity is an insurance company product that sometimes appeals to investors who are risk-averse or who have contributed the maximum to their retirement accounts. One advantage of an annuity is that there is no maximum contribution like 401(k)s or individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have. The earnings from an annuity also grow tax deferred. If you’re thinking about using an annuity in retirement or just to generate extra income, you may want to work with a financial advisor first. SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool can match you with advisors that serve your area after you answer just a few questions.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO