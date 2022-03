SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The private and hidden nature of South Dakota’s trust industry is again under question for any possible ties to Russian assets. Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), Republican and Democrat lawmakers alike downplayed any South Dakota connections with Russia during news conferences Thursday in Pierre. Leaked records and documents in the Pandora Papers tied 81 trusts to South Dakota, but exposed examples of alleged wrongdoing from individuals holding money in South Dakota did not include ties to Russia.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO