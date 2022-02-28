ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21. The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company,...

Motley Fool

Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

Shares of software and technology consulting company EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are off by 43.3% as of 3:03 p.m. ET Monday, spurred lower by recent military conflict in eastern Europe, as well as the sweeping sanctions imposed against Russia this weekend following the country's invasion of Ukraine. So what. While the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EPAM Systems stock tumbles to pace the S&P 500 decliners amid concerns over Russia exposure

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 11.7% toward an 11-month low in morning trading Thursday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on provider of digital platform engineering services. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 16.6% on March 16, 2020. In the company's 10-Q filing for the third-quarter, filed in November, the company said third-quarter revenue from Russia was $44.6 million, or 4.5% of total revenue of $988.5 million. Of the Russia-based revenue, $31.5 million, or 70.7%, was in financial services, which are likely to suffer a heavy toll from U.S. sanctions on Russia, while travel and consumer revenue was $7.9 million, or 17.7%. EPAM's stock has sunk 40.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has shed 11.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tupperware shares fall after profit miss

Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP, -2.67% shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KATC News

TD Bank to acquire First Horizon

TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corporation, which recently merged with IBERIABANK, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for TD to acquire First Horizon. The acquisition will be in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon.
MEMPHIS, TN
Benzinga

Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was up $94.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
22 WSBT

Gas prices expected to rise as Shell, BP sever ties with Russia

WASHINGTON (TND) — Forget about the fears of $5 per gallon for gas: $6 per gallon is now a reality in some parts of California and it's expected that prices will continue to increase as the crisis in Ukraine continues. Residents have been taking to social media to share...
TRAFFIC
WREG

Canadian bank to buy Memphis-based First Horizon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Toronto, Canada-based bank group is buying Memphis-based First Horizon, according to the Associated Press. Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal that the company said will help broaden its reach in the southeastern U.S. The companies said that the deal will create a combined business that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Column: 'Terminal inflation' jostles with 'terminal rate' :Mike Dolan

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Terminal inflation rates more than terminal interest rates may be a better guide to how world currencies surf the post-pandemic world and war-driven commodities shock. As major central banks prepare to normalise super-loose monetary policies and near zero interest rates in the face of surging...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

BP slides over Russia exit as London markets fall again

The oil giant dropped by as much as 7% at the start of trading on Monday. BP shares dropped sharply as the markets opened lower again in London while oil prices surged. The oil giant dropped by as much as 7% at the start of trading on Monday following its decision to sell its near 20% stake in Russian oil business Rosneft.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

