The iPad Air got 5G support, faster processor speeds, and an improved front camera in a refresh that was announced during the company's "Peek performance" event on Tuesday. Until today, the 10.9-inch tablet had been the oldest in Apple's lineup, having released in October 2020. The iPad mini and base iPad were updated last fall, and the iPad Pro got the M1 chip and other improvements last spring. Now Apple's entire iPad lineup has been updated within just the past year.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO