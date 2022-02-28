Rest Easy Defenders, We'll See You Soon

Tomorrow will be the season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the series with the oddest trajectory in all of superhero TV. From the onetime punching bag of the Arrowverse, to one of its best-reviewed series, Legends wraps up season 7 tomorrow night with no official promise that there will be a season 8 (although it seems likely, and will feel even more like a given after you've seen the episode). And oh, boy, the finale is wild. Fair warning in advance: this is a non-spoiler review. There are a lot of questions that Legends fans are dying to have answered, and the goal here is to give a sense for what the finale is, without giving any of those answers away.

