ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rest Easy Defenders, We'll See You Soon

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a matter of hours, The Defenders will leave Netflix and slip into the ether until their next home is decided. In some markets internationally, the shows will be added to Disney+ wherever Star is also available on the service. Stateside, however, the House of Mouse has yet to unveil plans...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Charlie Cox says we’ll see more of his Daredevil in the MCU

Last fall, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to do the impossible. It told a satisfying story that moved the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward while delivering as much fan service as possible. Every major villain from the Spider-Man series that preceded Tom Holland’s arrival returned for this explosive conclusion to the latest trilogy. But for many fans, few surprises were more exciting than Charlie Cox’s Daredevil cameo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batwoman Season 3 Finale Introduces One of Batman's Weirdest Gadgets

The Season 3 finale of Batwoman debuted this week, further escalating the adventures of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her cohorts. The episode brought the group's fight against Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) into an intense new territory, as his evil plans for Gotham City began to be enacted. Along the way, the episode revolved around the introduction of one of the most unique objects from Batman's array of gadgets. Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Batwoman, "We Having Fun Yet?", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness New TV Spot Breaks the Rules

The marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in full swing, and a new television spot running in international markets gives fans some quick new glimpses as to what to expect. While the spot doesn't make any major reveals such as Charles Xavier's (Patrick Stewart) return, it appears some extended cuts of shots previously seen in the trailer have made their way into the spot. The TV spot also includes the look at Defender Strange that was shown as part of the on-air ad during Super Bowl LVI last month but never made its way into the version of the trailer that found its way online.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Daredevil's Charlie Cox Feels "Born Again" Over Defenders Disney+ News

The Defenders are heading to Disney+ in most markets around the world by the end of the year. In the United States and other major markets much sooner, hitting the service on March 16th. Stars behind the shows have been seen celebrating on social media, and even those not partaking in the digital media craze are still popping champagne.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Finn Jones
Person
Krysten Ritter
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Wings, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actress Farrah Forke, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, star of NBC's Wings and Lois and Clark: The New Adventure of Superman, died on Friday, February 25th at the age of 54. Forke's family announced that she passed away at her home in Texas after a long battle with cancer. She portrayed the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1990-1997 through Seasons 4-6, and was a love interest for Tim Daly's Joe and Steven Weber's Brian Hackett. She also played attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1994-1995.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Shakes it Up With Nejire

My Hero Academia might be the story of Class 1-A, but that hasn't stopped Kohei Horikoshi from introducing plenty of heroes that operate outside of the class that made the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and their fellow heroes famous. With the Big Three being a prime example of some of the biggest heroes that are upper classmen within UA Academy, one cosplayer has once again revisited Nejire, the female hero that has the ability to produce shockwaves thanks to her unique Quirk.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Batman Reviews and Reactions Round-Up: What Critics Are Saying

The first reviews are in for The Batman. The grungy and gritty reboot from director Matt Reeves (Let Me In, War for the Planet of the Apes) sees Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, Tenet) don the cape and cowl of Batman, in Year Two of his crusade against the crime and corruption of Gotham City. With allies Alfred Pennyworth (The Lord of the Rings' Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Westworld's Jeffrey Wright), Pattinson's younger but vengeful vigilante investigates a trail of cryptic clues from enigmatic serial killer The Riddler (There Will Be Blood's Paul Dano). Brought out of the shadows and onto the streets of Gotham, Batman encounters such rogues as Catwoman (Kimi's Zoe Kravitz) and the Penguin (The North Water's Colin Farrell).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Television#The Defenders#Marvel Comics#Star#The House Of Mouse#Hulu#Wandavision
Distractify

You'll Be Hard-Pressed to Find an Easy Boss in 'Elden Ring'

The newest game from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware has only just hit consoles, but players are already plowing through the game as quickly as they can. The main storyline in Elden Ring is said to take as many as 60 hours to complete (not including side quests and detours) — but that hasn't stopped players from challenging every boss they can find in the game in a matter of days.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Season 7 Finale Is Jam-Packed, Entertaining, And Leaves You Hoping The Show Gets Renewed

Tomorrow will be the season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the series with the oddest trajectory in all of superhero TV. From the onetime punching bag of the Arrowverse, to one of its best-reviewed series, Legends wraps up season 7 tomorrow night with no official promise that there will be a season 8 (although it seems likely, and will feel even more like a given after you've seen the episode). And oh, boy, the finale is wild. Fair warning in advance: this is a non-spoiler review. There are a lot of questions that Legends fans are dying to have answered, and the goal here is to give a sense for what the finale is, without giving any of those answers away.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Gives Fans New Hilarious Take On Marin

One hilarious My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has put an unexpected twist on the Winter 2022 anime season's fan favorite, Marin Kitagawa! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching its end, and fans have already made their picks for which new series they are going to watch until the end. It's a competitive season given all of the major shows, for sure, as there are some titans vying for fan adoration this time around, but despite all of that there's been one new premiere that has made it to the top of many fans' lists for the season.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fans are Freaking Out About Booster Gold

Tonight's Season 7 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow was a big one for the long-running Arrowverse series. Not only did it, as previews had previously revealed, see the heroes go back on their retirement to time travel once again in an effort to save one of their own, but it also saw the introduction of a fan-favorite character into The CW's DC Comics-inspired series. As many fans suspected when the casting of Scrubs alum Donald Faison was announced earlier this year, Michael Jon Carter—better known as the hero Booster Gold—made his debut in "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" and the internet went wild.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney's Haunted Mansion Gets A Release Date

Disney has a Haunted Mansion reboot movie coming and it just got a release date. On March 10th of 2023, audiences will be in for a scare with Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson. As the months have passed since the announcement of the film, more stars keep getting added to this stacked cast. In addition to Wilson and Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are also along for the ride. Making big movies about iconic Disneyland and Walt Disney World attractions is not exactly a new position for the company. But, the success of Jungle Cruise might have shown them a path forward. Casting numerous likable stars and delivering fun adventure is all that moviegoers want. If that weren't enough, Danny DeVito will also be starring in the movie too.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Makes Way For Season 3 Mitsuri

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is getting ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's Season 3 comeback with cool cosplay! The second season of the massively popular anime has ended its run earlier this year, and while fans enjoyed the spectacle, there are many more things they are hoping to see in the anime's future. Luckily it wasn't too long after the second season came to an end that it was confirmed that a third season was already being planned. This new season will bring two more Hashira into the fold this time around, and one of them is the fan favorite Mitsuri Kanroji.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Shares Tribute to Exiting Actor

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. RIP, Alden (Callan McAuliffe). After the Savior turned survivor is gravely injured in a battle between the Reapers and the Alexandrians, Alden makes Maggie (Lauren Cohan) leave him behind and continue the trek to Meridian in "Hunted." In "No Other Way," Maggie returns to the church where she left Alden to find him dead — hunted down and finished off by a Reaper in an off-screen fight to the death. Now Cohan is honoring her exiting co-star with a tribute published to Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Begins Casting Young John and Mary Winchester

The CW's Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, has begun casting for its leads. The series is currently casting younger versions of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. The adult version of the characters were portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. According to details shared by Backstage (via CBR), the series is expected to begin shooting in early April in New Orleans.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Harvard senior’s Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Disney has done the frozen Nordic princess, the Chinese warrior princess and many others in between. But a Korean princess? Not so much. Harvard University student Julia Riew has set out to fix that. The 22-year-old Korean American senior wrote “Shimcheong: A Folktale” — a full-length musical inspired by a Korean folktale with a decidedly Disney movie vibe — as her senior thesis.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Tease the Wolverine/Deadpool Crossover We've Been Waiting for on The Adam Project Red Carpet

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are teasing fans once again with another Wolverine and Deadpool crossover on the red carpet for The Adam Project. The original Netflix film will debut later in March, but for now, the red carpet premiere is taking place in New York City. Of course, since The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, everyone wants to see him back together again with Hugh Jackman. The two stars appeared together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and have teased fans over and over again with a possible team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, we'll have to settle for seeing Jackman and Reynolds pose together for a photo op.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Just Resurrected a Long Dead, Fan-Favorite Character

This week saw the release of Strange #1 from Marvel Comics, the latest chapter in the saga of the Sorcerer Supreme, but for now that title does not belong to Stephen Strange. After The Death of Doctor Strange storyline, Stephen's wife Clea has inherited the responsibilities held by her late husband and she's made her objective clear: Bringing Stephen Strange back to life. In her pursuit however the debut issue has given her not only a major antagonist but one whose powerset has allowed them to revive a fan-favorite and long-dead Marvel character, though revival might be stretching it. Spoilers for Strange #1 follow!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy