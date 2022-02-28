ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 25 Alabama aims to continue ascent vs. Texas AM

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOsA4_0eRdqwOb00

No. 25 Alabama will look to maintain its late-season momentum on Wednesday night when it hosts Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7) have won five of their past six games, most recently 90-71 over visiting South Carolina on Saturday.

Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9) is coming off a 76-66 victory at Ole Miss on Saturday. The win was the Aggies’ third in their past four contests following an eight-game losing streak.

The Crimson Tide entered the week in sole possession of fifth place in the SEC, a game ahead of LSU, Florida, South Carolina and Mississippi State. Alabama will close the regular season at LSU on Saturday.

Texas A&M is in 10th place, a game ahead of Vanderbilt.

The top 10 teams in the regular season receive at least a first-round bye in the conference tournament. The top four teams will secure a double-bye.

However, if the Aggies fall to 11th place, they won’t get a first-round bye and would have to play last-place Georgia in the first round of the tournament. Texas A&M will close the regular season against visiting Mississippi State on Saturday.

Alabama is peaking at the right time.

Jaden Shackelford, who averages a team-high 17.0 points per game, came off the bench to score a game-high 21 against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina opened the second half on a 25-8 run to pull to 58-52 with 12:05 remaining. Alabama, however, responded with a 23-8 run to essentially put the game away.

“Obviously, the start of the second half wasn’t what we wanted,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “We’ve gotta mature a little bit and play just as hard with a 23-point lead as we do when we’re only up six. That’s the area we’ve gotta grow. But I do think when we got it cut to six after being up 23, I think we showed some maturity, came out and got some stops, got some buckets and opened it back up, which showed a lot about our team.”

Jahvon Quinerly, who averages 14.3 points per game, posted 20 points and five assists on Saturday.

Keon Ellis, who averages 11.9 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game, finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Reserves Charles Bediako and Davison scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Texas A&M used a fast start against Ole Miss and never looked back.

Tyrece Radford had 19 points and seven rebounds and Quenton Jackson added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Aggies. Hassan Diarra had 13 points and four rebounds and Henry Coleman III chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

Jackson averages a team-high 14.0 points per game, while Coleman chips in a team-high 6.1 rebounds to go along with 10.4 points per game. Radford averages 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“They understand what’s at stake,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “They have great pride in who they are and the relationships they have with one another. I think you can feel that. I think you can hear that. I think you can sense that. If you’re watching, I think you can see that.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Aggies#Sec#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy