ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Proposed NFL overtime rule change would allow possessions for both teams

knbr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more ignominious moments of the NFL season came at the end of the feverishly-paced Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional Round game. After an absurd, game-tying field goal drive to send the game to overtime, Kansas City won...

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

As NFL considers change to overtime rules, two KC Chiefs games could sway opinions

The NFL’s Competition Committee will meet this week in Indianapolis, and one item reportedly is going to be discussed: the structure of overtime. NFL.com and the Washington Post reported the Indianapolis Colts have submitted a proposed change to how overtime works in the regular season and in the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Growing Speculation Tom Brady Could Buy Stake In NFL Franchise

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, anonymous sources within the Dolphins’ organization have confirmed there have been discussions about Brady becoming a part-owner of the organization. “As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

NFL Overtime Proposal Would Make Buffalo Bills Very Happy

The Buffalo Bills' season ended without Josh Allen ever having a chance to touch the ball, but next season all that could change. According to Sports Illustrated, an official proposal was made to the NFL to have the overtime rules changed to allow each team to have at least one possession during overtime in both the regular season and in the playoffs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Season#American Football#Chiefs Bills#The Indianapolis Colts#Competition Committee
Houston Chronicle

NFL's competition committee considers changing OT rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All the Buffalo Bills wanted in January was one more chance to beat Kansas City. Now they're trying to make sure no NFL team begins the offseason as it did. On Tuesday, more than a month after enduring a crushing AFC divisional round loss without ever...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Coach Has Surprise Team In Mind For Tom Brady

Not too long after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, speculation began about where the seven-time Super Bowl champion would play when he returns. Eric Mangini, who was a part of three of those Super Bowl rings shared his thoughts on Tom’s future. And he even floated a team that hasn’t been talked about much in the potential TB12 sweepstakes.
NFL
NESN

NFL Insider Predicts Deshaun Watson Will Play For This Team In 2022

Bruce Arians isn’t expecting Tom Brady to walk through the Buccaneers’ facility door at any point leading up to the 2022 NFL season. As such, Tampa Bay needs a new starting quarterback for the upcoming campaign (and beyond) and Field Yates believes the Super Bowl LV champions ultimately will land a pretty darn good one.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

How Patriots fans should follow the NFL combine this week

Sometime between the moment Tom Brady stood for his famous shirtless photo in 2000 and that photo inspired Mac Jones to eventually succeed him last year, the NFL combine evolved from low-key convention to full-blown television event. Hundreds upon hundreds of league employees now descend on the combine every winter...
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
The Topeka Capital-Journal

3 takeaways from Hayden boys basketball sub-state overtime win

The No. 12 seed Hayden boys basketball team (8-13) upset No. 5 Holton (12-9) on the road on Wednesday in overtime, 53-43, to advance to the sub-state final on Saturday against No. 4 Wamego (14-7).  Both teams had  turnover problems early but Hayden had an 8-4 lead after the first quarter and took a 16-13 lead into halftime ...
iheart.com

NFL Insider on Tom Brady's Future: 'He's Not Retired'

Dan Patrick: “You’ve been on this story before anybody, and that is Tom Brady to the 49ers. Can you still see Tom Brady playing again, and if so, is it for the 49ers?”. Mike Florio: “Absolutely, and I got to give [Chris] Simms credit for bringing that to fruition. Brady wanted to play for the 49ers when he was a free agent after leaving the Patriots and the 49ers said ‘no thank you.’ Okay, good luck with Jimmy Garoppolo. I think the 49ers would admit that they probably have a Super Bowl trophy or two if they had gone with Tom Brady instead of Jimmy G. Especially after this Tom Brady, Sean Payton, Miami Dolphins thing, I don’t think he’s retired, I think he’s retired from the Buccaneers. I think he’s trying to find a graceful exit from Tampa Bay. Last year he got a Super Bowl, this year they took a step back, and now I think he is eyeing a place where he walks through the door with the deck stacked in his favor. The question is how much of a fight will the Buccaneers put up if he decides in June or July that he wants to leave? I would say they owe it to him to give him what he wants. He brought a Super Bowl trophy to a team who had no business being in the Super Bowl and he filled the stadium last year. I think he’s coming back, I just think he’s trying to find a way out of Tampa.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy