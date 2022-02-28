ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington ‘might not fully make it’ after UFC 272 grudge match in spine-chilling prediction

By Chisanga Malata
 4 days ago

JORGE MASVIDAL has chillingly claimed Colby Covington 'might not fully make it' after he's through with him this weekend.

The UFC's BMF will finally get the opportunity to lay hands on his former best friend turned sworn enemy on Sunday morning in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRlI0_0eRdpYRU00
Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally collide this weekend at UFC 271 Credit: UFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U462L_0eRdpYRU00
Masvidal and Covington used to be room-mates and 'best friends' Credit: INSTAGRAM@GAMEBREDFIGHTER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlP8o_0eRdpYRU00
But Gamebred plans to leave his former pal in 'critical condition' Credit: GETTY

Gamebred has been champing at the bit to put a beating on his former team-mate for nearly four years and plans to leave him requiring urgent medical condition after the fight.

When asked what the headline would be after their grudge match, Masvidal told ESPN: "Colby in critical condition, might not fully make it.”

Masvidal, 37, made a similarly chilling prediction for the dust-up earlier this month, telling MMA Junkie: “[Covington is] Definitely [my most] disliked [opponent]. It’s nothing personal, it’s business.

"Since I got into it, I knew the type of people I’d be getting myself involved with, options that could happen, so forth and so forth.

"It’s somebody I firmly don’t like at all whatsoever.

“I’m hoping that the referee on the way to pulling me off of him slips on a banana peel and I get some extra shots in, really change his life and his face structure.

"Colby’s in critical condition on Monday. It’s bad."

Masvidal fell out with Covington after cornering him for his interim welterweight title bout with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June 2018.

The MMA vet accused his former American Top Team team-mate of not paying his coach Paulino Hernandez for preparing him for his title tilt.

And after a series of heated exchanges and social media jibes, ATT chief Dan Lambert kicked the pair out of the gym

He told MMA Junkie: "Yeah, it got toxic. And it got to the point where it was affecting the gym.

"We’ve had lots of fighters in this gym over the last 25 years where there are people that love each other and people that don’t like each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6kbw_0eRdpYRU00
How Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington stack-up ahead of their grudge match Credit: SUNSPORT

“But we’ve always been able to separate that, keep some professionalism in the gym and not let it affect the team.

“Their situation just got to the point where it was affecting people inside the gym and I couldn’t keep it under control.

"At one point, we had to tell both of them to leave.”

